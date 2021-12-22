ISXIS Investment Public : Reduction of the share capital of Isxis Investment Public Ltd (Regulated Market)

ANNOUNCEMENT

Reduction of the share capital of Isxis Investment Public Ltd

(Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces that the issued share capital of the listed company Isxis Investment Public Ltd, which amounted to €1,870,000 divided into 11,000,000 shares of a nominal value of €0.17, has been reduced, further to a Court Decision, to €110,000, divided into 11,000,000 shar es of a nominal value of €0.01.

The change will take effect on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

Nicosia, 21 December 2021