  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Isxis Investment Public Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ISXIS INVESTMENT PUBLIC LTD
SummaryNewsCompany 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISXIS Investment Public : Reduction of the share capital of Isxis Investment Public Ltd (Regulated Market)

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Reduction of the share capital of Isxis Investment Public Ltd

(Regulated Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces that the issued share capital of the listed company Isxis Investment Public Ltd, which amounted to €1,870,000 divided into 11,000,000 shares of a nominal value of €0.17, has been reduced, further to a Court Decision, to €110,000, divided into 11,000,000 shar es of a nominal value of €0.01.

The change will take effect on Thursday, 23 December 2021.

Nicosia, 21 December 2021

Disclaimer

Isxis Investment Public Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
