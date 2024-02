IT Link is a computer services company specializing in on-board technologies. The group's activity consists of assisting industries (automotive, aeronautics, telecoms, transportation, energy and defense) with their research and development projects. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - services (90.8%): consulting, execution of studies, developments of components, electronic cards and systems, validation and integration of software applications, design and modeling of onboard systems, deployment of connectivity solutions, project management assistance, etc.; - publishing and sales of simulation software (9.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (91.7%), Belgium (4.8%) and Canada (3.5%).