  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    ITP   US46527C1009

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

(ITP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IT Tech Packaging : ITP) CEO Zhenyong Liu on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

08/11/2021 | 11:06am EDT
IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) CEO Zhenyong Liu on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2021 08:00 AM ET Company Participants Zhenyong Liu - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jing Hao - Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Presentation Operator Hello ladies and gentlemen and welcome to participate in IT Tech Packaging's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Joining us today are Mr. Zhenyong Liu, IT Tech Packaging's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ms. Jing Hao, Company's Chief Financial Officer. Remarks from both Mr. Liu and Ms. Hao will be delivered in English by interpreters. IT Tech Packaging announced its second quarter 2021 financial results via press release yesterday which can be found on the company's website at www.itpackaging.cn. First, Mr. Liu will brief you on the company's

For further details see:

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) CEO Zhenyong Liu on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call TranscriptNews Provided by SeekingAlpha via QuoteMedia

Attachments

Disclaimer

IT Tech Packaging Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
