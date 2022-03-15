IT Tech Packaging : ITP) CEO Zhenyong Liu on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2022, 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Zhenyong Liu - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jing Hao - Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Presentation Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to IT Tech Packaging's Fourth Quarter of 2021 earnings conference call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are in a listen-only mode. Joining us today are the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zhenyong Liu and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Jing Hao. Remarks from both Mr. Liu and Ms. Hao will be delivered in English by interpreters. IT Tech Packaging announced its fourth quarter of 2021 financial results via press release on March 15th, 2022, which can be found on the company's website at www. itpackaging. cn. Mr. Liu will start

For further details see: