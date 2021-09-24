IT Tech Packaging : ITP Proxy FL.pdf

Log in
    ITP   US46527C1009

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

(ITP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/24 04:10:00 pm
0.376 USD   -2.59%
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP-Annual Report 2020.pdf
PU
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP-Proxy Card-2021.pdf
PU
09/24IT TECH PACKAGING : ITP Proxy FL.pdf
PU
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

Science Park, Juli Road

Xushui District, Baoding City

Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550

September 21, 2021

Dear Stockholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "we"), I invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). We hope you can join us. The Annual Meeting will be held:

At:

Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc.,

Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, China 054700

On:

November 12, 2021

Time:

10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021)

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Proxy Statement and the proxy card accompany this letter are also available, together with our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, at www.itpackaging.cn.

As discussed in the enclosed Proxy Statement, the Annual Meeting will be devoted to (i) the election of directors,

  1. the ratification of the appointment of WWC, P.C. Certified Accountants as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, (iii) the approval of the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"), and consideration of any other business matters properly brought before the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, we will also report on important activities and accomplishments of the Company and review the Company's financial performance and business operations. You will have an opportunity to ask questions and gain an up-to-date perspective on the Company and its activities, and to meet certain directors and key executives of the Company.

We know that many of our stockholders will be unable to attend the Annual Meeting. We are soliciting proxies so that each stockholder has an opportunity to vote on all matters that are scheduled to come before the stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, please take the time now to read the Proxy Statement and vote by submitting by mail a paper copy of your proxy or vote instructions, so that your shares are represented at the meeting. You may also revoke your proxy or vote instructions and change your vote at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. Regardless of the number of Company shares you own, your presence in person or by proxy is important for quorum purposes and your vote is important for proper corporate action.

Thank you for your continuing interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

If you have any questions about the Proxy Statement, please contact us at IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550.

Sincerely,

/s/ Zhenyong Liu Zhenyong Liu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Proxy Statement for Annual Meeting of Stockholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Date, Time and Place of the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Purpose of the Annual Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Voting Rights and Revocation of Proxies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Dissenters' Right of Appraisal . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Outstanding Shares and Quorum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Broker Non-Votes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Required Votes for Each Proposal to Pass . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Voting Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Solicitation of Proxies. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Delivery of Proxy Materials to Households . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Interest of Officers and Directors in Matters to Be Acted Upon. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Proposal 1: Election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Nominees for Director . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Term of Office . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Vote Required and Board of Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Directors and Officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Involvement in Certain Legal Proceedings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Transactions with Related Persons, Promoters and Certain Control Persons . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Procedures for Approval of Related Party Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Director Independence . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Meetings and Committees of the Board of Directors; Annual Meeting Attendance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Board Meetings. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Stockholder Communications . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Code of Ethics. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Board of Directors Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

Executive Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Employment Agreements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2020 Fiscal Year-End . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . .

17

Audit Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Audit-Related Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Tax Fees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

All Other Fees. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Vote Required and Board of Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

Proposal 3: Approval of the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity

Incentive Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Equity Compensation Plan Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

General Description of the 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

18

Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences of the 2021 Plan . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

22

Vote Required and Board of Directors' Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Stockholder Proposals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

Other Business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

Annex A . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

Science Park, Juli Road

Xushui District, Baoding City

Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2021

To the Stockholders of IT Tech Packaging, Inc.:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), will be held at Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging Inc., Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, China 054700 on November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021), for the following purposes:

  1. To elect two directors in Class I to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, with such Class I directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death;
  2. To ratify the appointment of WWC, P. C. Certified Accountants as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
  3. To approve the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"); and
  4. To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The Board has fixed the close of business on September 20, 2021 as the record date for the meeting and only holders of shares of record at that time will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

By Order of the Board of Directors.

/s/ Zhenyong Liu Zhenyong Liu

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hebei Province, PRC

September 21, 2021

IMPORTANT

IF YOU CANNOT PERSONALLY ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, IT IS REQUESTED THAT YOU INDICATE YOUR VOTE ON THE ISSUES INCLUDED ON THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND DATE, SIGN AND MAIL IT IN THE ENCLOSED SELF-ADDRESSED ENVELOPE WHICH REQUIRES NO POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

PLEASE NOTE: IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD IN STREET NAME, YOUR BROKER, BANK, CUSTODIAN, OR OTHER NOMINEE HOLDER CANNOT VOTE YOUR SHARES IN THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, THE APPROVAL OF THE ADOPTION OF THE IT TECH PACKAGING INC. 2021 OMNIBUS EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN UNLESS YOU DIRECT THE NOMINEE HOLDER HOW TO VOTE, BY RETURNING YOUR PROXY CARD OR BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE PROXY CARD TO VOTE BY TELEPHONE OR INTERNET.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2021. THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND THE COMPANY'S 2020 ANNUAL REPORT TO THE STOCKHOLDERS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT WWW.ITPACKAGING.CN.

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

Science Park, Juli Road,

Xushui District, Baoding City

Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550

PROXY STATEMENT

FOR

ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2021

Date, Time and Place of the Annual Meeting

The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 054700 on November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021), and any adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting.

The principal executive office of the Company is Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550, and its telephone number, including area code, is 86-312-8698215.

Purpose of the Annual Meeting

At the Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters:

  1. To elect two directors in Class I to serve on the Board, with such Class I directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation, removal or death;
  2. To ratify the appointment of WWC, P. C. Certified Accountants as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
  3. To approve the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan") and
  4. To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Voting Rights and Revocation of Proxies

The record date with respect to this solicitation is the close of business on September 20, 2021 (the "Record Date") and only stockholders of record at that time will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The shares of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock") represented by all validly executed proxies received in time to be taken to the meeting and not previously revoked will be voted at the meeting. This proxy may be revoked by the stockholder at any time prior to its being voted by filing with the Secretary of the Company either a notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date. We intend to release this Proxy Statement and the enclosed proxy card to our stockholders on or about September 28, 2021.

Dissenters' Right of Appraisal

Holders of shares of our Common Stock do not have appraisal rights under Nevada law or under the governing documents of the Company in connection with this solicitation.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IT Tech Packaging Inc. published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
