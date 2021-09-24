IT Tech Packaging : ITP Proxy FL.pdf

On behalf of the Board of Directors of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "we"), I invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). We hope you can join us. The Annual Meeting will be held:
At:
Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc.,
Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, China 054700
On:
November 12, 2021
Time:
10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021)
The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Proxy Statement and the proxy card accompany this letter are also available, together with our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, at www.itpackaging.cn.
As discussed in the enclosed Proxy Statement, the Annual Meeting will be devoted to (i) the election of directors,
the ratification of the appointment of WWC, P.C. Certified Accountants as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, (iii) the approval of the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"), and consideration of any other business matters properly brought before the Annual Meeting.
At the Annual Meeting, we will also report on important activities and accomplishments of the Company and review the Company's financial performance and business operations. You will have an opportunity to ask questions and gain an up-to-date perspective on the Company and its activities, and to meet certain directors and key executives of the Company.
We know that many of our stockholders will be unable to attend the Annual Meeting. We are soliciting proxies so that each stockholder has an opportunity to vote on all matters that are scheduled to come before the stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, please take the time now to read the Proxy Statement and vote by submitting by mail a paper copy of your proxy or vote instructions, so that your shares are represented at the meeting. You may also revoke your proxy or vote instructions and change your vote at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. Regardless of the number of Company shares you own, your presence in person or by proxy is important for quorum purposes and your vote is important for proper corporate action.
Thank you for your continuing interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.
If you have any questions about the Proxy Statement, please contact us at IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), will be held at Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging Inc., Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, China 054700 on November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021), for the following purposes:
To elect two directors in Class I to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, with such Class I directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death;
To ratify the appointment of WWC, P. C. Certified Accountants as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
To approve the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"); and
To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The Board has fixed the close of business on September 20, 2021 as the record date for the meeting and only holders of shares of record at that time will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
By Order of the Board of Directors.
/s/ Zhenyong Liu Zhenyong Liu
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hebei Province, PRC
September 21, 2021
IMPORTANT
IF YOU CANNOT PERSONALLY ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, IT IS REQUESTED THAT YOU INDICATE YOUR VOTE ON THE ISSUES INCLUDED ON THE ENCLOSED PROXY AND DATE, SIGN AND MAIL IT IN THE ENCLOSED SELF-ADDRESSED ENVELOPE WHICH REQUIRES NO POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.
PLEASE NOTE: IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD IN STREET NAME, YOUR BROKER, BANK, CUSTODIAN, OR OTHER NOMINEE HOLDER CANNOT VOTE YOUR SHARES IN THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, THE APPROVAL OF THE ADOPTION OF THE IT TECH PACKAGING INC. 2021 OMNIBUS EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN UNLESS YOU DIRECT THE NOMINEE HOLDER HOW TO VOTE, BY RETURNING YOUR PROXY CARD OR BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE PROXY CARD TO VOTE BY TELEPHONE OR INTERNET.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2021. THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND THE COMPANY'S 2020 ANNUAL REPORT TO THE STOCKHOLDERS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT WWW.ITPACKAGING.CN.
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
Science Park, Juli Road,
Xushui District, Baoding City
Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR
ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 12, 2021
Date, Time and Place of the Annual Meeting
The enclosed proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 054700 on November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021), and any adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting.
The principal executive office of the Company is Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550, and its telephone number, including area code, is 86-312-8698215.
Purpose of the Annual Meeting
At the Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters:
To elect two directors in Class I to serve on the Board, with such Class I directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation, removal or death;
To ratify the appointment of WWC, P. C. Certified Accountants as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
To approve the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan") and
To act on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
Voting Rights and Revocation of Proxies
The record date with respect to this solicitation is the close of business on September 20, 2021 (the "Record Date") and only stockholders of record at that time will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The shares of the Company's common stock ("Common Stock") represented by all validly executed proxies received in time to be taken to the meeting and not previously revoked will be voted at the meeting. This proxy may be revoked by the stockholder at any time prior to its being voted by filing with the Secretary of the Company either a notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date. We intend to release this Proxy Statement and the enclosed proxy card to our stockholders on or about September 28, 2021.
Dissenters' Right of Appraisal
Holders of shares of our Common Stock do not have appraisal rights under Nevada law or under the governing documents of the Company in connection with this solicitation.
