IT Tech Packaging : ITP Proxy FL.pdf

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

Science Park, Juli Road

Xushui District, Baoding City

Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550

September 21, 2021

Dear Stockholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors of IT Tech Packaging, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "we"), I invite you to attend our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). We hope you can join us. The Annual Meeting will be held:

At: Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Industrial Park, Wei County, Hebei Province, China 054700 On: November 12, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET, November 11, 2021)

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Proxy Statement and the proxy card accompany this letter are also available, together with our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, at www.itpackaging.cn.

As discussed in the enclosed Proxy Statement, the Annual Meeting will be devoted to (i) the election of directors,

the ratification of the appointment of WWC, P.C. Certified Accountants as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, (iii) the approval of the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2021 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan"), and consideration of any other business matters properly brought before the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, we will also report on important activities and accomplishments of the Company and review the Company's financial performance and business operations. You will have an opportunity to ask questions and gain an up-to-date perspective on the Company and its activities, and to meet certain directors and key executives of the Company.

We know that many of our stockholders will be unable to attend the Annual Meeting. We are soliciting proxies so that each stockholder has an opportunity to vote on all matters that are scheduled to come before the stockholders at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend, please take the time now to read the Proxy Statement and vote by submitting by mail a paper copy of your proxy or vote instructions, so that your shares are represented at the meeting. You may also revoke your proxy or vote instructions and change your vote at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. Regardless of the number of Company shares you own, your presence in person or by proxy is important for quorum purposes and your vote is important for proper corporate action.

Thank you for your continuing interest in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

If you have any questions about the Proxy Statement, please contact us at IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550.

Sincerely,

/s/ Zhenyong Liu Zhenyong Liu