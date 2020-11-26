Log in
ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
Itaú CorpBanca : Latibex | 2020 Virtual Forum

11/26/2020 | 09:05am EST
November 26, 2020

Latibex | 2020 Virtual Forum, Presentation

Itaú Corpbanca

Disclaimers

  • This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material
  • Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate
  • These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and Corpbanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors
  • Forward-lookingstatements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved
  • We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú Corpbanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú Corpbanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú Corpbanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement
  • This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction
  • The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this material
  • The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB." Accordingly, we are currently required to file quarterly and annual reports in Spanish and issue hechos esenciales o relevantes (notices of essential or material events) to the CMF and provide copies of such reports and notices to the Chilean Stock Exchanges and the SEC. All such reports are available at www.cmf.cl, www.sec.gov and ir.itau.cl.

2

Agenda

Economic

context

Our

business

Strategic

initiatives

Financial

highlights

04

06

15

22

25

42

46

56

Corporate

profile

Corporate

governance

Colombia

Additional

information 3

Economic context

Our expectations

Interest Rates (EOP) %

GDP Growth %

5.5

4.7

4.8

4.3

4.3

3.9

2.5

3.3

1.2

1.4

1.1

2.5

2.8

1.8

1.8

2.0

0.5

0.5

-5.5

-7.0

2017

2018

2019

2020(e)

2021(e)

2017

2018

2019

2020(e)

2021(e)

Chile

Colombia

Chile

Colombia

Inflation (CPI) %

Exchange rates CLP/USD & CLP/COP

4.1

3.8

880

0.27

830

0.26

3.2

3.0

2.9

2.9

3.0

780

0.25

2.6

2.3

730

0.24

2.0

680

0.23

0.22

630

0.21

580

0.20

2017

2018

2019(e)

2020(e)

2021(e)

CLP/USD

CLP/COP

Chile

Colombia

Source: Central Bank of Chile, Central Bank of Colombia and Itaú's projections (updated as of November 13, 2020).

4

Agenda

Economic

context

Our

business

Strategic

initiatives

Financial

highlights

04

06

15

22

25

42

46

56

Corporate

profile

Corporate

governance

Colombia

Additional

information 5

Corporate profile

At a glance

We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy

Regional footprint & main indicators 1 2

Assets

Loans

Market Share

Headcount 4

Branches 5

Recurring Net Income 3Q20

Recurring RoTAE 3Q20 6

US$ 38.9 bn

US$ 7.7 bn

US$ 46.7 bn

US$ 24.0 bn

US$ 5.7 bn

US$ 29.7 bn

10.0%

4.1% 3

5,331

3,115

8,446

184

111

295

US$ -1 mn

US$ 6 mn

US$ 6 mn

-4.0%

2.6%

-2.1%

1 Information as of September 30, 2020; 2 Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 786.96 CLP/USD; 3 Information as of August 31, 2020; 4 Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5 Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6 Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities.

Sources: Itaú Corpbanca, CMF and SFC.

6

Corporate profile

Relevance across Latin America

Itaú Corpbanca is currently the 5th largest private bank in Chile and we contribute to position Itaú LatAm as

the 10th and 5th largest bank in terms of assets within South America (ex-Brazil)

Banks by Assets in Latin America1

US$ Bn

1

Itaú Unibanco2

380

2

Santander

359

3

Banco do Brasil

313

4

Bradesco

279

5

Caixa

261

6

BBVA

168

7

Scotiabank

115

8

Bci

74

9

Citibank

71

15

Itaú Corpbanca3

47

Banks by Assets in South America (ex-Brazil)4

US$ Bn

1

Santander

95

2

Scotiabank

86

3

BBVA

60

4

Bci

59

5

Itaú Latam5

58

6 Banco Estado de Chile

57

7

Banco de Chile

56

8

Grupo Aval

52

9

Bancolombia

51

10

Itaú Corpbanca3

47

Loan portfolio as of Sep. 30, 2020

(US$ Bn)

Itaú Corpbanca represents 24% of Itaú Unibanco's consolidated loan portfolio6

1 Data as of June 30, 2020. Includes Brasil, México, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay; 2 Includes Brasil, México, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Colombia; 3 Includes Chile and Colombia (Itaú Corpbanca Chile with ~US$39MMM in assets); 4 Data as of June 30, 2020. Includes Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay; 5 Includes Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay; 6- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Corpbanca reported in their respective 3Q'20 MD&As at a R$ 5.6389 / US$ and a Ch$ 786.96 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 30.09.2020.

Source: Central Banks, local regulators, companies filings, Itaú Corpbanca.

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 14:04:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
