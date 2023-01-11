Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Itaú Corpbanca
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
1.827 CLP   -0.92%
05:20pItaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, December 2022
PU
01/09Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Placement of Bonds in the local market
AQ
01/04Itau CorpBanca Places Bonds in Chilean Market
MT
Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, December 2022

01/11/2023 | 05:20pm EST
Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries

As of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which are available on the following link: https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Dec'22

Dec'21

Total loans

26,726,873

24,754,132

Total assets

40,504,299

37,784,282

Deposits and other demand liabilities

5,555,185

7,576,095

Time deposits and other time liabilities

12,703,653

10,097,443

Interbank borrowings

4,728,323

4,918,423

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

7,810,976

6,762,840

Equity

3,322,759

3,352,342

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3,320,109

3,277,800

Non-controlling interest

2,650

74,542

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

12M'22

12M'21

12M'22

12M'21

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

1,445,056

1,326,196

1,427,691

1,197,860

Loan losses expense 2

(291,949)

(221,686)

(291,949)

(190,874)

Total operating expenses 3

(755,052)

(714,897)

(755,052)

(714,897)

Operating income

398,055

389,613

380,690

292,089

Income from investments in companies

4,224

1,583

4,224

1,583

Operating income before income taxes

402,279

391,196

384,914

293,672

Income taxes

31,506

(112,386)

48,871

(14,862)

Consolidated income for the period

433,785

278,810

433,785

278,810

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

433,744

277,806

433,744

277,806

Non-controlling interest

41

1,004

41

1,004

1 Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 Includes Ch$46.6 billion of additional provisions established during the year ended December 31, 2022 (Ch$34.5 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021).

3- Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia ‒ established during the year ended December 31, 2022. ($18,298 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Chile and Colombia established during the year ended December 31, 2021).

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 22:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
