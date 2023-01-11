Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, December 2022

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries

As of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which are available on the following link: https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million Dec'22 Dec'21 Total loans 26,726,873 24,754,132 Total assets 40,504,299 37,784,282 Deposits and other demand liabilities 5,555,185 7,576,095 Time deposits and other time liabilities 12,703,653 10,097,443 Interbank borrowings 4,728,323 4,918,423 Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued 7,810,976 6,762,840 Equity 3,322,759 3,352,342 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3,320,109 3,277,800 Non-controlling interest 2,650 74,542

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR With reclassification of financial hedges1 In Ch$ million 12M'22 12M'21 12M'22 12M'21 Net operating profit before provision for loan losses 1,445,056 1,326,196 1,427,691 1,197,860 Loan losses expense 2 (291,949) (221,686) (291,949) (190,874) Total operating expenses 3 (755,052) (714,897) (755,052) (714,897) Operating income 398,055 389,613 380,690 292,089 Income from investments in companies 4,224 1,583 4,224 1,583 Operating income before income taxes 402,279 391,196 384,914 293,672 Income taxes 31,506 (112,386) 48,871 (14,862) Consolidated income for the period 433,785 278,810 433,785 278,810 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 433,744 277,806 433,744 277,806 Non-controlling interest 41 1,004 41 1,004

1 ‒ Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 ‒ Includes Ch$46.6 billion of additional provisions established during the year ended December 31, 2022 (Ch$34.5 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021).

3- Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia ‒ established during the year ended December 31, 2022. ($18,298 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Chile and Colombia established during the year ended December 31, 2021).

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano Gabriel Moura Chief Accounting Officer Chief Executive Officer

