Itaú Corpbanca : For the 3ʳᵈ consecutive year, Itaú Corpbanca was selected to compose the portfolio of Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance

For the 3rd consecutive year, we are an index component of the
Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance
We are one of the 8 banks among the 68 companies' component of the DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance
In the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index edition, Itaú Corpbanca
outperformed, ranking at the top 20%
of the global banking industry, evidencing our ESG commitment in our business model
We are an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile since its creation, being a sustainable leading company in the local market
