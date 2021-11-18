Log in
Itaú Corpbanca : For the 3ʳᵈ consecutive year, Itaú Corpbanca was selected to compose the portfolio of Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance

11/18/2021 | 03:53pm EST
For the 3rd consecutive year, we are an index component of the

Dow Jones Sustainability Index MILA Pacific Alliance

We are one of the 8 banks among the 68 companies' component of the DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance

In the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index edition, Itaú Corpbanca

outperformed, ranking at the top 20%

of the global banking industry, evidencing our ESG commitment in our business model

We are an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Chile since its creation, being a sustainable leading company in the local market

11.000 companies to be assessed by S&P Global in 2021

5.300

incompanies2021

eligible for S&P Global ESG indices

1.843

in 2021

companies eligible for ESG indices participated

Source: S&P Global CSA as of November 12, 2021; market capitalization based on S&P Global Broad Market Index.

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 229 B 1 477 M 1 477 M
Net income 2021 199 B 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 367 B 1 641 M 1 643 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,76 CLP
Average target price 2,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-26.28%1 656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%486 053
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.45%380 642
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%244 150
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.97%205 690
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.90%198 724