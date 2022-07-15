Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Itaú Corpbanca
  News
  Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
1.799 CLP   -0.50%
07/14Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Termination of both the Transaction Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement
AQ
07/12ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast - Form 6-K
PU
07/12Itaú Corpbanca Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Termination of both the Transaction Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement - Form 6-K

07/15/2022 | 09:24am EDT
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Termination of both the Transaction Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that Itaú Corpbanca, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., CorpGroup Interhold SpA, Inversiones GASA Limitada and other related companies of CG Banking, executed on June 3, 2022 a Mutual Termination Letter, to terminate, among other agreements, the Amended and Restated Transaction Agreement, dated as of January 20, 2017 (as amended, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time), effective as of the Plan Effective Date.

In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has been informed that CorpGroup Interhold SpA, Inversiones Gasa Limitada, CG Banking, CorpGroup Holding Inversiones Limitada, SAGA, ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., executed a Mutual Termination Letter on July 14, 2022, to terminate the Shareholders Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2016 (as amended, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time), as well as certain share purchase agreements, executed on October 26, 2016, September 13, 2017, October 12, 2018 and September 10, 2020, in each case effective as of the Plan Effective Date.

As part of the implementation of the Plan, CG Banking transferred to a subsidiary of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. - a total of 94,077,808,763 shares of Itaú Corpbanca. As a result, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its affiliates hold as of today 65.62% of Itaú Corpbanca's common shares.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations - Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 394 B 1 338 M 1 338 M
Net income 2022 372 B 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 1 751 B 1 680 M 1 680 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,80 CLP
Average target price 2,52 CLP
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Director
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA9.16%1 680
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838