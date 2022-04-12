Log in
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  04-11
1.710 CLP    0.00%
05:25pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast - Form 6-K
PU
04/11ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, March 2022
PU
04/08Itaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast - Form 6-K

04/12/2022 | 05:25pm EDT




Itaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP)announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens in Santiago and in New York on Friday, April 29, 2022.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (11:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca's Chief Executive Officer, Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Corpbanca's Chief Financial Officer and Claudia Labbé, Itaú Corpbanca's Head of Investor Relations.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/LcAnNmZD

Phone registration: +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199

International Dial-ins: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call (Access Code: 61362#). Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Please provide this registration information to those participants that you would like to attend your conference call.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:

Telephone Q&A session will be available as well as written Q&A through a box on the console, where attendees can type in their questions. We will read and answer selected questions verbally.

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company's website. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast can be found at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3740720/D18F4C3040238CD67502F19544955010

Webcast will be available on-demand via the same address as the live event afterwards.

Investor Relations - Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl/ ir.itau.cl

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
