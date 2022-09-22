Advanced search
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
1.889 CLP   -1.36%
05:30pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries - Form 6-K
PU
09/09ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, August 2022
PU
09/08ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries - Form 6-K

09/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries

As of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which will be available on the following link:

https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Aug'22

Aug'21

Total loans

26,784,037

23,390,230

Total assets

41,596,394

35,161,674

Deposits and other demand liabilities

6,454,367

7,005,709

Time deposits and other time liabilities

11,832,657

10,194,890

Interbank borrowings

5,370,152

4,603,753

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

7,533,420

6,328,317

Equity

3,249,702

2,426,262

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3,246,729

2,353,376

Non-controlling interest

2,973

72,886

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD

With reclassification of financial
hedges1

In Ch$ million

8M'22

8M'21

8M'22

8M'21

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

992,527

837,731

937,833

777,127

Loan losses expense2

(175,330)

(105,415)

(175,330)

(91,619)

Total operating expenses3

(476,883)

(454,387)

(476,883)

(454,387)

Operating income

340,314

277,929

285,620

231,121

Income from investments in companies

2,841

501

2,841

501

Operating income before income taxes

343,155

278,430

288,461

231,622

Income taxes

(28,704)

(82,344)

25,990

(35,536)

Consolidated income for the period

314,451

196,086

314,451

196,086

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

314,412

194,269

314,412

194,269

Non-controlling interest

38

1,817

38

1,817

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 - Includes Ch$36.6 billion of additional provisions established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2022 (Ch$7.0 billion established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021).

3 - Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia established in May 2022.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 21:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
