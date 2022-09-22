Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries - Form 6-K
09/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries
As of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021
The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.
Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which will be available on the following link:
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank
3,246,729
2,353,376
Non-controlling interest
2,973
72,886
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD
With reclassification of financial
hedges1
In Ch$ million
8M'22
8M'21
8M'22
8M'21
Net operating profit before provision for loan losses
992,527
837,731
937,833
777,127
Loan losses expense2
(175,330)
(105,415)
(175,330)
(91,619)
Total operating expenses3
(476,883)
(454,387)
(476,883)
(454,387)
Operating income
340,314
277,929
285,620
231,121
Income from investments in companies
2,841
501
2,841
501
Operating income before income taxes
343,155
278,430
288,461
231,622
Income taxes
(28,704)
(82,344)
25,990
(35,536)
Consolidated income for the period
314,451
196,086
314,451
196,086
Net income attributable to holders of the Bank
314,412
194,269
314,412
194,269
Non-controlling interest
38
1,817
38
1,817
1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.
2 - Includes Ch$36.6 billion of additional provisions established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2022 (Ch$7.0 billion established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021).
3 - Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision‒associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia‒established in May 2022.
This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.
