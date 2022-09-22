Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries - Form 6-K

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries As of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the eight-month periods ended August 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which will be available on the following link:

https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million Aug'22 Aug'21 Total loans 26,784,037 23,390,230 Total assets 41,596,394 35,161,674 Deposits and other demand liabilities 6,454,367 7,005,709 Time deposits and other time liabilities 11,832,657 10,194,890 Interbank borrowings 5,370,152 4,603,753 Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued 7,533,420 6,328,317 Equity 3,249,702 2,426,262 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 3,246,729 2,353,376 Non-controlling interest 2,973 72,886

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD With reclassification of financial

hedges1 In Ch$ million 8M'22 8M'21 8M'22 8M'21 Net operating profit before provision for loan losses 992,527 837,731 937,833 777,127 Loan losses expense2 (175,330) (105,415) (175,330) (91,619) Total operating expenses3 (476,883) (454,387) (476,883) (454,387) Operating income 340,314 277,929 285,620 231,121 Income from investments in companies 2,841 501 2,841 501 Operating income before income taxes 343,155 278,430 288,461 231,622 Income taxes (28,704) (82,344) 25,990 (35,536) Consolidated income for the period 314,451 196,086 314,451 196,086 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 314,412 194,269 314,412 194,269 Non-controlling interest 38 1,817 38 1,817

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 - Includes Ch$36.6 billion of additional provisions established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2022 (Ch$7.0 billion established during the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021).

3 - Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia ‒ established in May 2022.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.