Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Itaú Corpbanca
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (Form 6-K)

09/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries
As of and for the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the eight-month period ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or 'CMF') dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Aug'21

Aug'20

Total loans

23,390,230

23,548,002

Total assets

35,161,674

37,599,460

Deposits and other demand liabilities

7,005,709

5,850,934

Time deposits and other time liabilities

10,194,890

12,426,538

Interbank borrowings

4,603,753

4,433,374

Debt instruments issued

6,328,317

6,131,829

Equity

2,426,262

2,576,055

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the bank

2,353,376

2,498,638

Non-controlling interest

72,886

77,417

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial hedges1 and impairment adjustment2

In Ch$ million

8M'21

8M'20

8M'21

8M'20

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

837,731

757,244

777,127

729,821

Provisions for loan losses3

(105,415)

(252,609)

(91,619)

(245,232)

Total operating expenses

(454,387)

(1,275,421)

(454,387)

(466,574)

Operating income (loss)

277,929

(770,786)

231,121

18,015

Income from investments in companies

501

1,259

501

1,259

Operating income before income taxes

278,430

(769,527)

231,622

19,274

Income taxes

(82,344)

23,012

(35,536)

8,512

Consolidated income for the period

196,086

(746,515)

196,086

27,786

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

194,269

(737,169)

194,269

26,855

Non-controlling interest

1,817

(9,346)

1,817

931

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency.

2 - For presentation purposes the partial impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Chilean CGU and the total impairment of the goodwill and intangible assets generated in the ITCB business combination allocated to the Colombian CGU in June 2020 have been adjusted in column 8M'20.

3 - Includes Ch$7.0 billion of additional provisions established during the 8M period ended August 31, 2021 ($49.5 billion during the 8M period ended August 31, 2020).

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ CORPBANCA
05:12pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the eight-month period e..
PU
09:52aITAÚ CORPBANCA : Credicorp Capital | 19th Andean Conference 2021, Presentation
PU
09/09ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, August 2021
PU
09/03ITAÚ CORPBANCA : LarrainVial | 15th Annual Andean Conference Presentation
PU
08/30ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Presentation to Investors
PU
08/17ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
08/12ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the seven-month period e..
PU
08/11ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, July 2021
PU
08/02ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webca..
PU
07/30ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Q2 2021 Earnings Release MD&A Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 072 B 1 370 M 1 370 M
Net income 2021 199 B 255 M 255 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 044 B 1 333 M 1 334 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,04 CLP
Average target price 2,48 CLP
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-14.77%1 335
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.84%477 687
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.07%344 506
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%249 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%212 944
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%188 590