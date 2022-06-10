Log in
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
2.005 CLP   -2.34%
06/09ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Financial Report Summary, May 2022
PU
06/01ITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Closing of the Acquisition of MCC companies - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Closing of the Acquisition of MCC companies
AQ
Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K

06/10/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries
As of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the five-month periods ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which will be available on the following link:

https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

May'22

May'21

Total loans

26,106,677

22,864,897

Total assets

38,395,356

34,982,479

Deposits and other demand liabilities

7,053,978

6,401,030

Time deposits and other time liabilities

10,793,181

10,346,976

Interbank borrowings

4,996,703

4,428,387

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

7,318,434

6,283,315

Equity

3,232,676

2,411,735

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3,229,509

2,342,727

Non-controlling interest

3,168

69,008

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

5M'22

5M'21

5M'22

5M'21

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

553,851

508,616

564,355

498,637

Loan losses expense2

(83,087)

(55,930)

(83,087)

(54,089)

Total operating expenses3

(292,710)

(286,767)

(292,710)

(286,767)

Operating income

178,054

165,919

188,558

157,781

Income from investments in companies

2,560

745

2,560

745

Operating income before income taxes

180,614

166,664

191,118

158,526

Income taxes

20,664

(25,931)

10,160

(17,793)

Consolidated income for the period

201,278

140,733

201,278

140,733

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

201,270

139,195

201,270

139,195

Non-controlling interest

9

1,538

9

1,538

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 - Includes Ch$16.6 billion of additional provisions established during the five-month period ended May 31, 2022 (Ch$7.0 billion established during the five-month period ended May 31, 2021).

3- Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia ‒ established in May 2022.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
