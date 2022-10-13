Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Itaú Corpbanca
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
1.775 CLP   +0.17%
04:42pItaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
10/06Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
09/30Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the selling of its share ownership in “Operadora de Tarjetas de Crédito Nexus S.A.”
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 - Form 6-K

10/13/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries
As of and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Commencing on January 1, 2022, we have implemented the regulatory changes put in place by the new accounting standards compendium issued by the CMF. The main accounting impacts generated are related to the adoption of IFRS 9, except for the impairment for accounts receivable, in addition to the amendments introduced to chapter B related to the suspension of interest accrual and credit risk provisions on contingent loans. Further details on the impacts on the financial statements can be reviewed in note 1 of our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021, which will be available on the following link:

https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_downloads/2022/02/25/ITCB_Financial-Statements-with-Notes-Dec.2021_SPAN.pdf

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Sep'22

Sep'21

Total loans

27,420,285

23,811,968

Total assets

42,171,663

35,768,845

Deposits and other demand liabilities

6,375,900

6,932,429

Time deposits and other time liabilities

12,123,989

10,182,623

Interbank borrowings

5,483,420

4,749,007

Debt and regulatory capital instruments issued

7,458,468

6,226,268

Equity

3,313,724

2,431,972

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

3,310,658

2,355,997

Non-controlling interest

3,066

75,975

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD

With reclassification of financial hedges1

In Ch$ million

9M'22

9M'21

9M'22

9M'21

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

1,181,132

961,740

1,071,391

865,621

Loan losses expense2

(210,300)

(139,707)

(210,300)

(117,201)

Total operating expenses3

(538,624)

(508,337)

(538,624)

(508,337)

Operating income

432,208

313,696

322,467

240,083

Income from investments in companies

3,083

471

3,083

471

Operating income before income taxes

435,291

314,167

325,550

240,554

Income taxes

(80,785)

(100,829)

28,956

(27,216)

Consolidated income for the period

354,506

213,338

354,506

213,338

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

354,467

211,516

354,467

211,516

Non-controlling interest

39

1,822

39

1,822

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad for both columns (2022 and 2021), and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency for column 2021 only.

2 - Includes Ch$41.6 billion of additional provisions established during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 (Ch$15.0 billion established during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021).

3- Includes $8,351 million of restructuring provision ‒ associated to non-recurring expenses related to the operational and digital transformation in Colombia ‒ established in May 2022.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 20:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITAÚ CORPBANCA
04:42pItaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the nine-month periods ended Septe..
PU
10/06Itaú Corpbanca Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webc..
AQ
09/30Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the selling of its share ownershi..
AQ
09/22Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries - Form 6-K
PU
09/09Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, August 2022
PU
09/08Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
08/09Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, July 2022
PU
08/04Itaú Corpbanca : LarrainVial | 2Q22 Itau Corpbanca Call with Investors
PU
08/02Transcript : Itaú Corpbanca, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/02Itaú Corpbanca : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ CORPBANCA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 384 B 1 468 M 1 468 M
Net income 2022 375 B 398 M 398 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,62x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 1 728 B 1 833 M 1 833 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,78 CLP
Average target price 2,62 CLP
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo Villela Marino Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA7.71%1 851
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002