Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Itaú Corpbanca
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the ten-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 - Form 6-K

11/12/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries
As of and for the ten-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the ten-month periods ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Oct'21

Oct'20

Total loans

24,304,184

23,073,352

Total assets

36,907,253

36,296,819

Deposits and other demand liabilities

7,414,178

5,588,086

Time deposits and other time liabilities

10,290,561

11,898,820

Interbank borrowings

4,880,421

4,181,829

Debt instruments issued

6,548,996

6,186,087

Equity

2,841,037

2,410,882

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

2,764,419

2,340,677

Non-controlling interest

76,618

70,205

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial
hedges1 and impairment
adjustment2

In Ch$ million

10M'21

10M'20

10M'21

10M'20

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

1,081,576

971,088

985,334

947,903

Provisions for loan losses3

(166,866)

(497,952)

(143,515)

(491,530)

Total operating expenses4

(578,576)

(1,468,432)

(578,576)

(659,585)

Operating income

336,134

(995,296)

263,243

(203,212)

Income from investments in companies

509

812

509

812

Operating income before income taxes

336,643

(994,484)

263,752

(202,400)

Income taxes

(95,648)

88,161

(22,757)

70,378

Consolidated income for the period

240,995

(906,323)

240,995

(132,022)

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

239,273

(892,643)

239,273

(128,619)

Non-controlling interest

1,722

(13,680)

1,722

(3,403)

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency.

2 - For presentation purposes the partial impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Chilean CGU and the total impairment of the goodwill and intangible assets generated in the ITCB business combination allocated to the Colombian CGU in June 2020 have been adjusted in column 10M'20.

3 - Includes Ch$30.0 billion of additional provisions established during the 10M period ended October 31, 2021 (Ch$148.1 billion during the 10M period ended October 31, 2020).

4 - Includes Ch$9,389 million of restructuring provision ‒associated to non-recurring expenses related to the optimization of the physical infrastructure in Chile‒, established in October 2021.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 22:15:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ CORPBANCA
05:18pITAÚ CORPBANCA : Itaú Corpbanca's results as of and for the ten-month periods ended Octobe..
PU
11/10Financial Report Summary, October 2021
PU
11/05Note to the Market | Itaú Unibanco will subscribe all its additional rights in the Subs..
PU
11/05ITAÚ CORPBANCA ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS OFFERINGS AND PLAN TO PROCEED..
PU
11/04Comunicado de Prensa | Itaú Corpbanca anuncia los Resultados de sus Ofertas de Opción P..
PU
11/02Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
11/02ITAÚ CORPBANCA ANNOUNCES THE EXERCISE OF CERTAIN ADDITIONAL RIGHTS BY AN AFFILIATE OF I..
PU
11/01Itaú Corpbanca Announces the exercise of certain additional rights by an affiliate of I..
GL
10/29Q3 2021 Earnings Release MD&A Report
PU
10/29Q3 2021 PwC – Report on Supplementary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 229 B 1 536 M 1 536 M
Net income 2021 199 B 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 450 B 1 810 M 1 812 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,87 CLP
Average target price 2,50 CLP
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-21.80%1 828
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.91%495 332
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.68%388 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 003
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%208 729
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.63%201 714