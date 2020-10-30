Itaú Corpbanca : Q3 2020 Earnings Release MD&A Report

This report is based on Itaú CorpBanca reviewed financial statements for 3Q20, 2Q20 and 3Q19 prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero, or "CMF") pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.
Solely for the convenience of the reader, U.S. dollar amounts (US$) in this report have been translated from Chilean nominal peso (Ch$) at our own exchange rate as of September 30, 2020 of Ch$786.96 per U.S. dollar. Industry data contained herein has been obtained from the information provided either by the CMF or the Colombian Superintendency of Finance (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, or SF).
Certain figures included in this Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and as of for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this Quarterly Report have in all cases not been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, percentage amounts in this Quarterly Report may vary slightly from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in our consolidated financial statements and our managerial information. Certain other amounts that appear in this Quarterly Report may similarly not sum due to rounding.
As used in this MD&A Report, the term "billion" means one thousand million (1,000,000,000) and the term "trillion" means one million million (1,000,000,000,000).
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Itaú Corpbanca Financial Information
The financial information included in this Management Discussion & Analysis Report ("MD&A Report") is based in our managerial model that we adjust for
non-recurring events and for additional reclassifications of P&L lines in order to provide a better understanding of our performance. Please refer to pages 9, 10 and 11 of this report for further details on our Management Model.
Financial Highlights
We present below selected consolidated managerial financial information and operating information of Itaú Corpbanca for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and as of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.
In Ch$ million (except where indicated), end of period
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
Results
Recurring Net Income
(10,057)
20,968
42,538
44,708
137,119
Operating Revenues 1
250,697
278,947
275,907
782,592
836,838
Managerial Financial Margin
213,890
240,027
229,561
669,504
691,575
Recurring Return on Tangible Avg. assets (RoTAA) 2 3
-0.1%
0.2%
0.5%
0.2%
0.6%
Recurring Return on Tangible Avg. equity (RoTAE) 2 4
-2.1%
4.3%
8.1%
3.0%
9.0%
Recurring Return on Avg. assets (RoAA) 2
-0.1%
0.2%
0.5%
0.2%
0.6%
Performance
Recurring Return on Avg. equity (RoAE) 2 5
-1.6%
2.7%
5.0%
2.0%
5.4%
Risk Index (Loan loss allowances / Total loans)
3.3%
3.4%
3.0%
3.3%
3.0%
Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Total
2.1%
2.4%
2.2%
2.1%
2.2%
Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Chile
1.8%
2.0%
1.8%
1.8%
1.8%
Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Colombia
3.5%
4.0%
3.5%
3.5%
3.5%
Coverage Ratio (Loan Losses/NPL 90 days overdue) - Total
154.9%
141.4%
139.1%
154.9%
139.1%
Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest expenses / Operating revenues)
64.5%
56.8%
56.7%
60.2%
55.9%
Risk-Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (RAER) 6
102.0%
90.0%
80.0%
93.4%
77.8%
Sheet
Total Assets
36,731,915
38,969,389
32,476,801
Gross Total Credit Portfolio
23,402,288
24,288,823
22,499,473
Total Deposits
17,754,334
18,235,232
15,409,500
Balance
Loan Portfolio / Total Deposits
131.81%
133.20%
146.01%
Shareholders Equity
2,496,130
2,530,802
3,427,114
Tangible Equity 4
1,936,315
1,966,960
2,114,239
Headcount 7
8,446
8,878
8,955
Chile
5,331
5,581
5,538
Colombia
3,115
3,297
3,417
Other
Branches 8
295
315
347
Chile
184
188
194
Colombia
111
127
153
ATM - Automated Teller Machines
531
550
628
Chile
406
408
458
Colombia
125
142
170
Notes: (1) Operating revenues = Managerial financial Margin + Commissions and fees. (2) Annualized figures when appropriate. (3) Total tangible assets = Total assets excluding goodwill and intangibles from business combination. (4) Tangible equity = Shareholders equity - goodwill - intangibles from business combination - related deferred tax liabilities; for further details see page 47 of this report.
Equity = Shareholders equity.(6) Starting 3Q19 we are adding the cost of credit to the non-interest expenses for the calculation of the risk-adjusted efficiency ratio, instead of deducting it from the operating revenues. Previous quarters have been recalculated for comparison purposes. (7) Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and since 1Q18 also from our RepOffice in Lima and also in Madrid until 2Q19; and headcount for Colombia includes employees of Itaú (Panamá). (8) Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and branches for Colombia include one
office in Panama.
Itaú Corpbanca
