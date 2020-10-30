Log in
Itaú Corpbanca : Q3 2020 Earnings Release MD&A Report

10/30/2020

Management

Discussion & Analysis

3Q20

ir.itau.cl

/Itaú Chile

facebook.com/itauchile

@itauchile

(This page was intentionally left blank)

Table of Contents

Management Discussion

Executive Summary

7

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

17

& Analysis

Managerial results - Breakdown by country

19

Page 5

Managerial results - Breakdown for Chile

21

Managerial results - Breakdown for Colombia

31

Balance Sheet

41

Risk and Capital Management

47

Additional Information

49

Report of Independent Auditors

54

Complete

Financial

Statements

Access here

(This page was intentionally left blank)

Itaú Corpbanca

4

Management

Discussion &

Analysis

Management Discussion & Analysis

This report is based on Itaú CorpBanca reviewed financial statements for 3Q20, 2Q20 and 3Q19 prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by the Commission for the Financial Market (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero, or "CMF") pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the International Financial Reporting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

Solely for the convenience of the reader, U.S. dollar amounts (US$) in this report have been translated from Chilean nominal peso (Ch$) at our own exchange rate as of September 30, 2020 of Ch$786.96 per U.S. dollar. Industry data contained herein has been obtained from the information provided either by the CMF or the Colombian Superintendency of Finance (Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, or SF).

Certain figures included in this Quarterly Report for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and as of for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this Quarterly Report have in all cases not been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, percentage amounts in this Quarterly Report may vary slightly from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in our consolidated financial statements and our managerial information. Certain other amounts that appear in this Quarterly Report may similarly not sum due to rounding.

As used in this MD&A Report, the term "billion" means one thousand million (1,000,000,000) and the term "trillion" means one million million (1,000,000,000,000).

6

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Itaú Corpbanca Financial Information

The financial information included in this Management Discussion & Analysis Report ("MD&A Report") is based in our managerial model that we adjust for

non-recurring events and for additional reclassifications of P&L lines in order to provide a better understanding of our performance. Please refer to pages 9, 10 and 11 of this report for further details on our Management Model.

Financial Highlights

We present below selected consolidated managerial financial information and operating information of Itaú Corpbanca for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and as of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

In Ch$ million (except where indicated), end of period

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

Results

Recurring Net Income

(10,057)

20,968

42,538

44,708

137,119

Operating Revenues 1

250,697

278,947

275,907

782,592

836,838

Managerial Financial Margin

213,890

240,027

229,561

669,504

691,575

Recurring Return on Tangible Avg. assets (RoTAA) 2 3

-0.1%

0.2%

0.5%

0.2%

0.6%

Recurring Return on Tangible Avg. equity (RoTAE) 2 4

-2.1%

4.3%

8.1%

3.0%

9.0%

Recurring Return on Avg. assets (RoAA) 2

-0.1%

0.2%

0.5%

0.2%

0.6%

Performance

Recurring Return on Avg. equity (RoAE) 2 5

-1.6%

2.7%

5.0%

2.0%

5.4%

Risk Index (Loan loss allowances / Total loans)

3.3%

3.4%

3.0%

3.3%

3.0%

Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Total

2.1%

2.4%

2.2%

2.1%

2.2%

Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Chile

1.8%

2.0%

1.8%

1.8%

1.8%

Non-performing Loans Ratio 90 days overdue (NPL) - Colombia

3.5%

4.0%

3.5%

3.5%

3.5%

Coverage Ratio (Loan Losses/NPL 90 days overdue) - Total

154.9%

141.4%

139.1%

154.9%

139.1%

Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest expenses / Operating revenues)

64.5%

56.8%

56.7%

60.2%

55.9%

Risk-Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (RAER) 6

102.0%

90.0%

80.0%

93.4%

77.8%

Sheet

Total Assets

36,731,915

38,969,389

32,476,801

Gross Total Credit Portfolio

23,402,288

24,288,823

22,499,473

Total Deposits

17,754,334

18,235,232

15,409,500

Balance

Loan Portfolio / Total Deposits

131.81%

133.20%

146.01%

Shareholders Equity

2,496,130

2,530,802

3,427,114

Tangible Equity 4

1,936,315

1,966,960

2,114,239

Headcount 7

8,446

8,878

8,955

Chile

5,331

5,581

5,538

Colombia

3,115

3,297

3,417

Other

Branches 8

295

315

347

Chile

184

188

194

Colombia

111

127

153

ATM - Automated Teller Machines

531

550

628

Chile

406

408

458

Colombia

125

142

170

Notes: (1) Operating revenues = Managerial financial Margin + Commissions and fees. (2) Annualized figures when appropriate. (3) Total tangible assets = Total assets excluding goodwill and intangibles from business combination. (4) Tangible equity = Shareholders equity - goodwill - intangibles from business combination - related deferred tax liabilities; for further details see page 47 of this report.

  1. Equity = Shareholders equity. (6) Starting 3Q19 we are adding the cost of credit to the non-interest expenses for the calculation of the risk-adjusted efficiency ratio, instead of deducting it from the operating revenues. Previous quarters have been recalculated for comparison purposes. (7) Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and since 1Q18 also from our RepOffice in Lima and also in Madrid until 2Q19; and headcount for Colombia includes employees of Itaú (Panamá). (8) Branches for Chile include one branch in New York and branches for Colombia include one

office in Panama.

Itaú Corpbanca

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

