Itaú Corpbanca : Q3 2020 PwC – Report on Supplementary Information

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

Santiago, Chile, October 30, 2020

To the Shareholders and Directors of

Itaú Corpbanca

Introduction

In connection with our review of the interim consolidated financial statements of Itaú Corpbanca and its subsidiaries (the "Bank") as of September 30, 2020 and for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, on which we issued a report without exceptions dated October 28, 2020, we performed a review of the accounting information contained in the supplementary information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of Itaú Corpbanca and its subsidiaries as of September 30, 2020.

Scope of the Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Auditing Standard 720, "The auditor´s responsibility relating to other information in documents containing financial statements". This standard establishes the procedures to be performed in the engagements of this nature. Those procedures are primarily comprised by: (a) inquiry of, and discussion with, management responsible for the accounting, financial and operational areas of the Bank with regard to the main criteria adopted for the preparation of the accounting information presented in the supplementary information and (b) review of the significant information and of the subsequent events which have, or could have, significant effects on the financial position and the operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries. The supplementary information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis report is presented to allow additional analysis. Notwithstanding, management is responsible for the accounting information contained in the supplementary information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis report and this information should not be considered an integral part of the financial statements, therefore, our conclusion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover such information.

Conclusion

Based on our review, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accounting information contained in this supplementary information, in order for it to be adequately presented, in all material respects, in relation to the interim consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2020 and for the three-month and nine-month periods then ended, taken as a whole, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards and instructions issued by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Digitally signed by Claudio Hernán Gerdtzen Sepúlveda RUT: 12.264.594-0. The digital certificate is embedded in the electronic version of this document.