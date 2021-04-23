Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Itaú Corpbanca
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 04/22
2.827 CLP   -1.67%
05:30pItaú Corpbanca files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04/15MATERIAL EVENT NOTICE : CMF Fine
PU
04/12ITAÚ CORPBANCA  : Financial Report Summary, March 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/23/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today that it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2021. The document is also available on the company’s corporate website at ir.itau.cl. Any shareholder may request a printed copy of the company’s complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Itaú Corpbanca’s investor relations department.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 39.22% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.62% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders’ agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with additional operations in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Lima. Focused on large and medium sized companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia ‒Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank‒ becoming the first Chilean bank with banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of February 28, 2021, according to the Chilean Financial Market Commission, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 9.8% market share. As of January 31, 2021, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and nineth in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.0%.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ITAÚ CORPBANCA
05:30pItaú Corpbanca files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04/15MATERIAL EVENT NOTICE : CMF Fine
PU
04/12ITAÚ CORPBANCA  : Financial Report Summary, March 2021
PU
04/09Itaú Corpbanca Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Conference Cal..
GL
03/29New alliance between Itaú and Rappi will bring greater financial inclusion to..
GL
03/24ITAÚ CORPBANCA  : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
03/18MATERIAL EVENT NOTICE : Itaú Corpbanca announces Definitive appointment of Direc..
PU
03/18Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Definitive Appointm..
GL
03/18ITAÚ CORPBANCA  : 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/11ITAÚ CORPBANCA  : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 271 B 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net income 2021 170 B 238 M 238 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,57x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 1 449 B 2 029 M 2 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAú CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,72 CLP
Last Close Price 2,83 CLP
Spread / Highest target 6,12%
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Director-Information & Technology
Jorge Novis Neto Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAú CORPBANCA18.28%2 050
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%204 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ