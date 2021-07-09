Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, June 2021

Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries

As of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million Jun'21 Jun'20 Total loans 22,872,905 24,288,810 Total assets 34,402,380 38,969,389 Deposits and other demand liabilities 6,550,657 5,676,353 Time deposits and other time liabilities 10,269,825 12,558,879 Interbank borrowings 4,453,688 4,434,197 Debt instruments issued 6,335,525 6,686,772 Equity 2,366,968 2,611,840 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank 2,297,933 2,530,802 Non-controlling interest 69,035 81,038

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT With reclassification of financial hedges1 and impairment adjustment2

In Ch$ million 6M'21 6M'20 6M'21 6M'20 Net operating profit before provision for loan losses 609,106 629,171 592,731 557,537 Provisions for loan losses 3 (70,217) (190,607) (66,100) (171,395) Total operating expenses (341,050) (1,159,930) (341,050) (351,083) Operating income 197,839 (721,366) 185,581 35,059 Income from investments in companies 723 1,555 723 1,555 Operating income before income taxes 198,562 (719,811) 186,304 36,614 Income taxes (39,165) (12,088) (26,907) 5,788 Consolidated income for the period 159,397 (731,899) 159,397 42,402 Net income attributable to holders of the Bank 157,893 (722,416) 157,893 41,608 Non-controlling interest 1,504 (9,483) 1,504 794

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency.

2 - For presentation purposes the partial impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Chilean CGU and the total impairment of the goodwill and intangible assets generated in the ITCB business combination allocated to the Colombian CGU in June 2020 have been adjusted in column 6M'20.

3 - Includes Ch$7.0 billion of additional provisions established during the 6M period ended June 30, 2021.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano Gabriel Moura Chief Accounting Officer Chief Executive Officer

