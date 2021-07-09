Log in
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
Itaú Corpbanca : Financial Report Summary, June 2021

07/09/2021
Itaú Corpbanca and subsidiaries

As of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

The financial information of Itaú Corpbanca as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 has been published on our website in accordance with Circular No 18 of the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market (or "CMF") dated September 1st, 2008. The unaudited financial information included herein has been prepared in accordance with the Compendium of Accounting Standards issued by CMF pursuant to Chilean Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Chilean GAAP), which conform with the international standards of accounting and financial reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) to the extent that there are not specific instructions or regulations to the contrary issued by the CMF.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In Ch$ million

Jun'21

Jun'20

Total loans

22,872,905

24,288,810

Total assets

34,402,380

38,969,389

Deposits and other demand liabilities

6,550,657

5,676,353

Time deposits and other time liabilities

10,269,825

12,558,879

Interbank borrowings

4,453,688

4,434,197

Debt instruments issued

6,335,525

6,686,772

Equity

2,366,968

2,611,840

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Bank

2,297,933

2,530,802

Non-controlling interest

69,035

81,038

YTD CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

With reclassification of financial hedges1

and impairment adjustment2

In Ch$ million

6M'21

6M'20

6M'21

6M'20

Net operating profit before provision for loan losses

609,106

629,171

592,731

557,537

Provisions for loan losses 3

(70,217)

(190,607)

(66,100)

(171,395)

Total operating expenses

(341,050)

(1,159,930)

(341,050)

(351,083)

Operating income

197,839

(721,366)

185,581

35,059

Income from investments in companies

723

1,555

723

1,555

Operating income before income taxes

198,562

(719,811)

186,304

36,614

Income taxes

(39,165)

(12,088)

(26,907)

5,788

Consolidated income for the period

159,397

(731,899)

159,397

42,402

Net income attributable to holders of the Bank

157,893

(722,416)

157,893

41,608

Non-controlling interest

1,504

(9,483)

1,504

794

1 - Includes the reclassification of foreign exchange gain or loss generated by hedge positions that neutralize the impacts of exchange rate variation on the fiscal value of our investments abroad and on our loan loss provisions associated with loans in foreign currency.

2 - For presentation purposes the partial impairment of the goodwill allocated to the Chilean CGU and the total impairment of the goodwill and intangible assets generated in the ITCB business combination allocated to the Colombian CGU in June 2020 have been adjusted in column 6M'20.

3 - Includes Ch$7.0 billion of additional provisions established during the 6M period ended June 30, 2021.

This financial information shall be considered provisional until the official figures are published by the Commission for the Financial Market.

Roxana Zamorano

Gabriel Moura

Chief Accounting Officer

Chief Executive Officer

1

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 02:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
