  Homepage
  Equities
  Chile
  Santiago Stock Exchange
  Itaú Corpbanca
  News
  Summary
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing a Capital Increase (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing a Capital Increase

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jun. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) today announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that on this date the board of directorsagreed to convene an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting for July 13, 2021 to review, among other matters, a capital increase in the amount of Ch$830,000,000,000 (eight hundred and thirty billion Chilean pesos) or in the amount determined by the Shareholder's Meeting, through the issuance of new shares, which shall be subscribed and paid within the term agreed by the Shareholders' Meeting. The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 39.22% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 27.16% owned by the Saieh Family and 33.62% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders' agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The bank is the fifth largest private bank in Chile and as per its mandate is the banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia and Peru. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with additional operations in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Lima. Focused on large and medium sized companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia ‒Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank‒ becoming the first Chilean bank with banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of April 30, 2020, according to the Chilean Financial Market Commission, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 9.8% market share. As of March 31, 2021, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and nineth in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.0%.

Investor Relations - Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl/ ir.itau.cl

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 194 B 1 659 M 1 659 M
Net income 2021 199 B 277 M 277 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 131 B 1 567 M 1 572 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,80 CLP
Last Close Price 2,21 CLP
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Luis Antonio Rodrigues Director-Information & Technology
Jorge Novis Neto Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-7.66%1 567
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.23%485 551
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.55%357 255
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.40%275 319
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.21%222 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.94%203 503