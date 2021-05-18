Log in
    ITAUCORP   CL0002262351

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITAUCORP)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation

05/18/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
1Q21

Institutional Presentation

Itaú Corpbanca

Disclaimers

  • This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material
  • Certain statements in this presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "forecast," "target," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimate," "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates for growth, as well as risks and benefits of changes in the laws of the countries we operate
  • These statements are based on the current expectations of the Bank's management. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, (1) problems that may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of Banco Itaú Chile and Corpbanca, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; (2) the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; (3) the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what the Bank or its controlling shareholders expect; (4) the industry may be subject to future regulatory or legislative actions that could adversely affect the Bank; and (5) the Bank may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors
  • Forward-lookingstatements and information are based on current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Bank's management. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved
  • We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that could affect Itaú Corpbanca's financial results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" section of Itaú Corpbanca's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Furthermore, any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof and Itaú Corpbanca does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement
  • This presentation may not be reproduced in any manner whatsoever. Any reproduction of this document in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the applicable laws of other jurisdiction
  • The information contained herein should not be relied upon by any person. Furthermore, you should consult with own legal, regulatory, tax, business, investment, financial and accounting advisers to the extent that you deem it necessary, and make your own investment, hedging and trading decision based upon your own judgment and advice from such advisers as you deem necessary and not upon any view expressed in this material
  • The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB." Accordingly, we are currently required to file quarterly and annual reports in Spanish and issue hechos esenciales o relevantes (notices of essential or material events) to the CMF and provide copies of such reports and notices to the Chilean Stock Exchanges and the SEC. All such reports are available at www.cmf.cl, www.sec.gov and ir.itau.cl.

2

Agenda

Corporate

profile

Strategic

update

Economic

context

Additional

information

04

08 Our

business

18

27 Corporate

governance

30

32 Financial

highlights

46

3

Corporate profile

About us?

Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy

Regional footprint & main indicators 1 2

Itaú Corpbanca represents 24% of Itaú Unibanco's consolidated loan portfolio7

Assets

Loans

Market Share

Headcount 4

Branches 5

Recurring Net Income 1Q21

Recurring RoTAE 1Q21 6

US$ 39.0 bn

US$ 7.7 bn

US$ 46.7 bn

US$ 25.6 bn

US$ 5.9 bn

US$ 31.5 bn

9.8%

3.7%3

5,249

3,067

8,316

191

109

300

US$ 86 mn

US$ 17 mn

US$ 103 mn

25.4%

9.9%

21.5%

1 Information as of March 31, 2021; 2 Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 720.19 CLP/USD; 3 Information as of February 28, 2021; 4 Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5 Branches for Chile

include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6 Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú

4

Corpbanca reported in their respective 1Q'21 MD&As at a R$ 5.6863 / US$ and a Ch$ 720.19 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 31.03.2021.

Sources: Itaú Corpbanca, CMF and SFC.

Corporate profile

How hace we evolved?

Adaptable culture | innovation | transparency in business

Launch of First

Bank of América takes

Launch of

Acquisition of MCC,

Nacional Bank of

control after merger with

Banco Itaú

an asset manager

Boston in Chile

Bank of Boston in the USA

Chile

and broker dealer

1977

2004

2007

2011

1871

1971

1975

1995

1997

1998

2002

2003

2009

2012

2013

Creation of the

M&A of Banco

INFISA (now known

Banco

M&A of Consumer

Local IPO

NYSE Listing

New York

Acquisition in

Acquisition in

Bank under the

Francés, Banco

as CORPGROUP)

Concepción

Finance Corfinsa and

ADR program

Branch

Colombia of Banco Colombia of

name of Banco de

Italiano and Banco

adquired Banco

rebranded to

Financiera Condell

Santander Colombia Helm Bank

Concepción

Valdivia

Concepción

Corpbanca

2016

Merge between Banco Itaú Chile and Corpbanca

2017

20182019

2020

2021

Merger

Transition

Construction

Consolidation

Transformation

  • Team building, corporate governance, risk management framework and other policies
  • Migration and client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
  • Initial roll out of digital initiatives
  • Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market
  • Full focus on client satisfaction
  • Completing technological integration and advancing with digital agenda
  • Strengthening our culture throughout the organization
  • Continue to deepen Itaú's management model
  • Advance in the process of digital transformation
  • Start implementation of a transformation plan
  • Strategic planning to build the banking of the future.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
