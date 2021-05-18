Itaú Corpbanca : Itaú Corpbanca Institutional Investors Presentation

This presentation is not an offer for sale of securities. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Any opinions expressed in this material are subject to change without notice and neither Itaú Corpbanca (the "Bank") nor any other person is under obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete and is subject to qualifications and assumptions, and neither the Bank nor any agent can give any representations as to the accuracy thereof. The Bank and its respective affiliates, agents, directors, partners and employees accept no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage of any kind arising out of the use of all or any part of this material
The Bank is an issuer in Chile of securities registered and regulated by the Financial Market Commission, or "CMF". Shares of our common stock are traded on the Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago-Bolsa de Valores, or the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Bolsa Electrónica de Chile- Bolsa de Valores, or Electronic Stock Exchange, which we jointly refer to as the "Chilean Stock Exchanges," under the symbol "ITAUCORP." The Bank's American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ITCB."
Corporate profile
About us?
Universal bank | We are key part of Itaú Unibanco's internationalization strategy
Regional footprint & main indicators 1 2
Itaú Corpbanca represents 24% of Itaú Unibanco's consolidated loan portfolio7
Assets
Loans
Market Share
Headcount 4
Branches 5
Recurring Net Income 1Q21
Recurring RoTAE 1Q21 6
US$ 39.0 bn
US$ 7.7 bn
US$ 46.7 bn
US$ 25.6 bn
US$ 5.9 bn
US$ 31.5 bn
9.8%
3.7%3
5,249
3,067
8,316
191
109
300
US$ 86 mn
US$ 17 mn
US$ 103 mn
25.4%
9.9%
21.5%
1− Information as of March 31, 2021; 2− Figures were converted at an exchange rate of 720.19 CLP/USD; 3− Information as of February 28, 2021; 4− Headcount for Chile includes employees of our New York branch and for Colombia includes headcount of Itaú (Panama); 5− Branches for Chile
include one branch in New York and for Colombia include one office in Panama; 6− Tangible Equity: Shareholders equity net of goodwill, intangibles from business combination and related deferred tax liabilities; 7- Considering the consolidated loan portfolios of Itaú Unibanco and Itaú
Corpbanca reported in their respective 1Q'21 MD&As at a R$ 5.6863 / US$ and a Ch$ 720.19 / US$ foreign exchange rates as of 31.03.2021.
Sources: Itaú Corpbanca, CMF and SFC.
Corporate profile
How hace we evolved?
Adaptable culture | innovation | transparency in business
Launch of First
Bank of América takes
Launch of
Acquisition of MCC,
Nacional Bank of
control after merger with
Banco Itaú
an asset manager
Boston in Chile
Bank of Boston in the USA
Chile
and broker dealer
1977
2004
2007
2011
1871
1971
1975
1995
1997
1998
2002
2003
2009
2012
2013
Creation of the
M&A of Banco
INFISA (now known
Banco
M&A of Consumer
Local IPO
NYSE Listing
New York
Acquisition in
Acquisition in
Bank under the
Francés, Banco
as CORPGROUP)
Concepción
Finance Corfinsa and
ADR program
Branch
Colombia of Banco Colombia of
name of Banco de
Italiano and Banco
adquired Banco
rebranded to
Financiera Condell
Santander Colombia Helm Bank
Concepción
Valdivia
Concepción
Corpbanca
2016
Merge between Banco Itaú Chile and Corpbanca
2017
20182019
2020
2021
Merger
Transition
Construction
Consolidation
Transformation
Team building, corporate governance, risk management framework and other policies
Migration and client segmentation of retail clients in Chile
Initial roll out of digital initiatives
Introduction of Itaú Brand in the Colombian retail Market
Full focus on client satisfaction
Completing technological integration and advancing with digital agenda
Strengthening our culture throughout the organization
Continue to deepen Itaú's management model
Advance in the process of digital transformation
Start implementation of a transformation plan
Strategic planning to build thebanking of the future.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.