  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Itaú Corpbanca
  News
  7. Summary
    ITCB   US45033E1055

ITAÚ CORPBANCA

(ITCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Corpbanca Announces Third Quarter 2021 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

10/29/2021 | 06:01am EDT
SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:

https://s2.q4cdn.com/476556808/files/doc_financials/2021/q3/Itau%cc%81-CorpBanca-3Q21-MD-A.pdf

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (10:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by Gabriel Moura, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodrigo Couto, Itaú Corpbanca’s Chief Financial Officer and Claudia Labbé, Itaú Corpbanca’s Head of Investor Relations.

Conference Call Details:

Online registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/LcAnNmZD

Phone registration: +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID used to track attendance on the conference call (Access Code: 61362#). Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Please provide this registration information to those participants that you would like to attend your conference call.

Telephone and Virtual Q&A session:

Telephone Q&A session will be available as well as written Q&A through a box on the console, where attendees can type in their questions. We will read and answer selected questions verbally.

Slides and Audio Webcast:

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call, available through the Company’s website. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast can be found at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3410503/AE642CD35727B6DACFDFB0A06871FD14

Webcast will be available on-demand via the same address as the live event afterwards.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca

+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Financials
Sales 2021 1 113 B 1 381 M 1 381 M
Net income 2021 228 B 283 M 283 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 922 B 1 148 M 1 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart ITAÚ CORPBANCA
Duration : Period :
Itaú Corpbanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 CLP
Average target price 2,43 CLP
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Amado de Moura Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Luis Rosa Couto Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Andrés Saieh Guzmán Chairman
Eduardo Neves Director-Information Technology
Cristobal Ortega Soto Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ CORPBANCA-31.92%1 148
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.08%495 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%393 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.37%214 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.18%200 046