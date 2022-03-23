Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITSA4   BRITSAACNPR7

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA

(ITSA4)
Brazil's Votorantim, Itausa to buy stake in CCR for $855 million

03/23/2022 | 06:03pm EDT
(Recasts with official confirmation on deal)

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim SA and Itausa presented a joint bid to acquire Andrade Gutierrez's (AG) stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA for 4.127 billion reais , CCR said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earlier, Reuters reported the deal, citing two sources familiar with the matter. One of the sources said the groups reached an agreement on Sunday.

Votorantim already owns 5.8% of CCR and after acquiring the 14.86% stake owned by Andrade Gutierrez will split the combined stake with Itausa. Each group will end up owning 10.3% of CCR, Votorantim said.

Votorantim will disburse 1.3 billion reais and Itausa will pay the remaining amount, totaling 13.75 reais per share, around 4% above CCR closing price on Wednesday.

Andrade Gutierrez had analyzed another bid by Peruvian construction company Aenza, but the time needed by Aenza to get the deal financed made the conglomerate choose the Itausa-Votorantim group, one of the sources told Reuters.

Aenza, which is controlled by IG4, was counting on bank loans and planning a share offering to finance it, the second source added.

Andrade Gutierrez had agreed in May to sell its stake to private equity fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais but the deal fell through.

Brazil Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Andrade Gutierrez had chosen the Itausa-Votorantim bid.

($1 = 4.8253 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini, Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Tatiana Bautzer, Additional reporting by Aluisio Alves; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer, Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AENZA S.A.A. 0.00% 1.25 End-of-day quote.-8.76%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.18% 5.316 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
GRUPO CCR S.A. 1.16% 13.1 Delayed Quote.11.73%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA -0.37% 10.8 Delayed Quote.21.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 533 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
Net income 2022 10 863 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 95 682 M 19 706 M 19 706 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA
Duration : Period :
Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,80 BRL
Average target price 13,58 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Vice Chairman
Henri Penchas Non-Executive Chairman
Paulo Setubal Neto Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo Villela Marino Director & Vice President
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA21.39%19 398
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.93%421 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.70%356 305
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%245 735
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.28%202 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.19%183 542