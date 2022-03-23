Brazil's Votorantim, Itausa to buy stake in CCR for $855 million

(Recasts with official confirmation on deal)
SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim SA and
Itausa presented a joint bid to acquire Andrade
Gutierrez's (AG) stake in transportation infrastructure company
CCR SA for 4.127 billion reais ,
CCR said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Earlier, Reuters reported the deal, citing two sources
familiar with the matter. One of the sources said the groups
reached an agreement on Sunday.
Votorantim already owns 5.8% of CCR and after acquiring the
14.86% stake owned by Andrade Gutierrez will split the combined
stake with Itausa. Each group will end up owning 10.3% of CCR,
Votorantim said.
Votorantim will disburse 1.3 billion reais and Itausa will
pay the remaining amount, totaling 13.75 reais per share, around
4% above CCR closing price on Wednesday.
Andrade Gutierrez had analyzed another bid by Peruvian
construction company Aenza, but the time needed by
Aenza to get the deal financed made the conglomerate choose the
Itausa-Votorantim group, one of the sources told Reuters.
Aenza, which is controlled by IG4, was counting on bank
loans and planning a share offering to finance it, the second
source added.
Andrade Gutierrez had agreed in May to sell its stake to
private equity fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais but the
deal fell through.
Brazil Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that Andrade
Gutierrez had chosen the Itausa-Votorantim bid.
($1 = 4.8253 reais)
