  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA
  News
  Summary
    ITSA4   BRITSAACNPR7

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA

(ITSA4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/07
10.34 BRL   +1.37%
05:43pItaúsa 1Q Net Income Rose to BRL2.2 Billion From Year-Earlier BRL1.0 Billion
DJ
04/28ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/26ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

Itaúsa 1Q Net Income Rose to BRL2.2 Billion From Year-Earlier BRL1.0 Billion

05/10/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian holding company Itaúsa SA said Monday its recurring profit rose in the first quarter from a year earlier as the performance of lender Itaú Unibanco SA improved in the period.

São Paulo-based Itaúsa said net income rose in the first quarter to 2.2 billion reais, the equivalent of $421 million, from BRL1.0 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, rose to BRL2.4 billion from BRL1.1 billion a year earlier.

Itaúsa is a holding company that owns stakes in Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, Alpargatas SA, the maker of the Havaianas brand of flip-flops, and building supply maker Duratex SA, among others.

Itaú Unibanco reported last week that its profit jumped in the first quarter from a year earlier as the bank reduced the amount of money it set aside as provisions for bad loans.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-21 1943ET

Financials
Sales 2021 9 588 M 1 835 M 1 835 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 89 887 M 17 194 M 17 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA
Duration : Period :
Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,93 BRL
Last Close Price 10,45 BRL
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,44%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Henri Penchas Non-Executive Chairman
Paulo Setubal Neto Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo Villela Marino Director & Vice President
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA-11.85%17 030
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.89%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.16%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716