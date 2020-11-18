Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú S A : CADE approves acquisition of Liquigás Distribuidora S.A.

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

CADE APPROVES ACQUISITION OF LIQUIGÁS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

ITAÚSA S.A. ("Itaúsa" or "Company"), in addition to the Notice to the Market disclosed on August 26, 2019 and the Material Facts disclosed on November 7 and 19, 2019, informs its shareholders and the general market that the Brazilian Antitrust Authority ("CADE"), in a judgment session of the CADE Court that took place on this date, unanimously approved the acquisition of all shares of Liquigás Distribuidora S.A. ("Liquigás") by the acquiring group composed of Itaúsa, Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A. ("Copagaz") and Nacional Gás Butano Distribuidora Ltda. ("Nacional Gás") ("Acquiring Group") ("Transaction"), through the execution of a Concentration Control Agreement ("CCA").

Other precedent conditions shall be fulfilled in the coming weeks for the completion of the Transaction.

If the Transaction is concluded in 2020, it is not expected that it will produce significant effects on Itaúsa's results in this fiscal year.

This new investment is aligned with Itaúsa's capital allocation strategy and allows the Company to associate itself with a strategic partner, Copagaz, with compatible values and operational excellence, which will allow the capture of important synergies and the entry into one of largest Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) markets in the world.

Itaúsa will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed on the about the progress of the aforementioned subject, in accordance with applicable legislation.