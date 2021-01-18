Log in
Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú S.A.

ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A.

(ITSA4)
Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú S A : Declaration of Interest on Capital

01/18/2021
CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

DECLARATION OF INTEREST ON CAPITAL

ITAÚSA S.A. announces that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held in this date, approved the declaration of additional interest on capital, in the amount of R$ 0.0208 per share, to be paid up to April 30, 2021, based on the final stockholding position at January 22, 2021 and with a 15% withholding income tax, which will result in the net interest of R$ 0.01768 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders proven not subject to or exempt from such withholding.

São Paulo (SP), January 18, 2021.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 22:18:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
