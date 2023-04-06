Itaúsa S A : AGM of April 28, 2023 - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 04/06/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ITAUSA S.A. to be held on 04/28/2023

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This voting list must be completed should the shareholder decide to exercise his remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution 81 of 2022, as amended.

For this Voting List to be considered valid, the shareholder, their legal representative or their proxy, must:

complete all fields; and initial all the pages, signing the last page.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Voting instructions for the Meeting shall be received until April 20, 2023 via one of the following alternatives:

Dispatch to the Custodian: In this case, the shareholder must send voting instructions to the custodian of their shares in accordance with the established procedures and documents required by the respective custodian. Dispatch to the Securities' Registrar: In this case, the shareholder must send voting instructions to the securities registrar responsible for the shares issued by the Company (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), in accordance with the established procedures and the documents required by the securities registrar (additional information on the site ( https://assembleiadigital Send to Company: In this case, the Company recommends that the Shareholder send this Voting List preferably to the Company's mailing address assembleia@itausa.com.br, duly filled out, initialed and signed, together with copies of the following documents: (i) Natural Persons: identity document of the shareholder or his legal representative (in this case, together with substantiated powers); (ii) Legal Entities: corporate documents substantiating the legal representation of the shareholder and the representative's identity document; and (iii) Investment Fund: documentation indicated in the previous item together with the fund regulations. The Company shall (i) waive the sending of the originals of these documents; and (ii) not require the notarized signature and/or consularization of the proxy instruments granted by the shareholders to their representatives, nor shall it require a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drafted in or translated into Portuguese, English or Spanish. The shareholder should send a copy of the Voting List and of the referred documents until April 20, 2023 and after this date shall not be accepted.

Following the dispatch of voting instructions or dispatch of the Voting List, should the shareholder decide to be present at the Meeting (either personally or by proxy), the remote voting instructions may not be considered should the shareholder opt to vote in loco.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The Stockholder (his legal representative or proxy) may participate in the Meeting or vote in virtual manner, by platform Zoom, and the guidance and data for connection, including the password necessary for access, will be forwarded to the Stockholder that show his interest, preferably, by means of the electronic address assembleia@itausa.com.br or, alternatively, by means of the postal address informed below, until 11:00 a.m. of April 26, 2023, as in the General Stockholders' Meeting Manual available at https://www.itausa.com.br/General-Stockholders-Meetings.

POSTAL ADDRESS:

ITAÚSA - Gerência de Relações com Investidores A/C: Assembleia de Acionistas

Avenida Paulista, 1938, 18º andar, Bela Vista, São Paulo (SP), CEP 01310-200

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo (SP), CEP 04538-132

SHAREHOLDERS SERVICES

Telephones: 3003-9285 (capital cities and metropolitan regions) and 0800 7209285 (other locations) on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Electronic address: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br