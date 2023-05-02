Itaúsa S A : AGM of April 28, 2023 - Final synthetic voting map
CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15
A Publicly Listed Company
FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS'
MEETING HELD ON APRIL 28, 2023
ITAÚSA S.A., pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses the final synthetic vote map consolidating: (i) the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders through their respective custodian agents to the central depositary, the security registrar, directly to the Company; and (ii) the votes cast by the shareholders through the digital platform during the Assembly, identifying how many approvals, rejections or abstentions received each item in the ballot paper in the matters submitted to the deliberation of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting on this date.
São Paulo (SP), April 28, 2023.
ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL
Investor Relations Officer
ITAÚSA S.A.
Final Synthetic Voting Map
Annual General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m.
DESCRIPTION OF DELIBERATION
SPECIES OF
VOTE
SHARES
% OVER
TOTAL
SHARE
DELIBERATION
QUANTITY
VOTES
Take cognizance of the management accounts and examine, discuss, and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31,
Approve
3,024,686,001
100.00
1.
Common
Reject
1
0.00
2022.
Abstain
16
0.00
Resolve on the proposal of the Board of Directors for the allocation of profit for the fiscal year 2022 and ratify the interim distribution of interest on
Approve
3,024,686,018
100.00
2.
capital, on account of the dividend for the fiscal year, as detailed in the Manual by the General Meeting available at
Common
Reject
0
0.00
https://www.itausa.com.br/General-Stockholders-Meetings.
Further distribution of earnings for account of fiscal year 2022 shall not be proposed in the Meeting.
Abstain
0
0.00
To deliberate on the proposal of Management that the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office shall be set at
Approve
3,024,686,018
100.00
3.
Common
Reject
0
0.00
9 (nine) effective and 3 (three) alternate directors.
Abstain
0
0.00
Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the
Yes
1
0.00
4.
Common
No
3,024,235,750
99.99
shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).
Abstain
450,257
0.01
Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL
Approve
3,024,042,715
99.98
(Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ANA LÚCIA DE
5.
MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate); RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO
Common
Reject
643,302
0.02
(Alternate); HENRI PENCHAS (Effective); RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective); PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective); and VICENTE FURLETTI
ASSIS (Independent Effective); and by nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ): EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent
Abstain
1
0.00
Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate).
If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the
Yes
3,023,817,019
99.97
6.
Common
No
868,989
0.03
same slate?
Abstain
0
0.00
In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that
Yes
3,023,636,265
99.97
7.
you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below,
Common
No
0
0.00
their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the
cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
Abstain
1,049,743
0.03
View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution:
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
8.
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
HENRI PENCHAS (Effective)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
VICENTE FURLETTI ASSIS (Independent Effective)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Approve
335,925,989
11.11
EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate)
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
20,082
1.91
Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of
Yes
1
0.00
9.
1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general
Common
No
522,314,847
17.27
meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of
the board of directors).
Abstain
2,502,371,160
82.73
Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of
Yes
81,081,218
3.83
10.
1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general
Preferred
No
386,998,946
18.28
meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of
the board of directors).
Abstain
1,464,217,913
69.16
Resolve whether the candidates met the criteria for independent member of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the independence criteria set
Approve
3,023,817,045
99.97
11.
Common
Reject
868,973
0.03
forth in the applicable regulation and in the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members to the Board of Directors.
Abstain
0
0.00
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders:
Approve
3,023,636,274
99.97
12.
GUILHERME TADEU PEREIRA JUNIOR (Effective) / JOSÉ CARLOS DE BRITO E CUNHA (Alternate);
Common
Reject
1
0.00
MARCO TULIO LEITE RODRIGUES (Effective) / FELÍCIO CINTRA DO PRADO JUNIOR (Alternate); and
TEREZA CRISTINA GROSSI TOGNI (Effective) / JOÃO COSTA (Alternate).
Abstain
1,049,743
0.03
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404,
Sim
3,023,636,265
99.97
13.
Common
Não
868,989
0.03
of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Abster-se
180,754
0.01
Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares - By nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ):
Approve
514,006,094
16.99
14.
EDUARDO ROGATTO LUQUE (Effective); and
Common
Reject
0
0.00
GUSTAVO AMARAL DE LUCENA (Alternate).
Abstain
2,510,679,924
83.01
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares - By nomination of the Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (PREVI):
Approve
1,704,999,244
80.53
15.
ISAAC BERENSZTEJN (Effective); and
Preferred
Reject
0
0.00
PATRICIA VALENTE STIERLI (Alternate).
Abstain
412,092,327
19.47
To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the aggregate and annualamount to be allocated for the remuneration of the
Approve
3,024,686,017
100.00
16.
Common
Reject
1
0.00
management (Board of Directors and Board of Officers) of up to R$ 55 million, except social charges the obligation of the Company.
Abstain
0
0.00
To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the monthly remuneration individual of the Fiscal Councilors at R$ 22 thousand
Approve
3,024,686,017
100.00
17.
Common
Reject
1
0.00
for the effective members and R$ 7 thousand for the alternates.
Abstain
0
0.00
* Percentage calculated based on the total capital of shares issued by the Company.
Common Shares
3,024,686,018
90.72 *
Preferred Shares
2,117,091,571
33.25 *
Total Attendance
5,141,777,589
53.00 *
Disclaimer
Itaúsa SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:50:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITAÚSA S.A.
Sales 2023
14 113 M
2 829 M
2 829 M
Net income 2023
13 556 M
2 717 M
2 717 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
6,20x
Yield 2023
5,71%
Capitalization
84 608 M
16 958 M
16 958 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
5,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024
5,41x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
55,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ITAÚSA S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
8,68 BRL
Average target price
11,22 BRL
Spread / Average Target
29,3%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.