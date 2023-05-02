Advanced search
    ITSA4   BRITSAACNPR7

ITAÚSA S.A.

(ITSA4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13:13 2023-04-28 pm EDT
8.680 BRL   +1.05%
Itaúsa S A : AGM of April 28, 2023 - Final synthetic voting map

05/02/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP

ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS'

MEETING HELD ON APRIL 28, 2023

ITAÚSA S.A., pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses the final synthetic vote map consolidating: (i) the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders through their respective custodian agents to the central depositary, the security registrar, directly to the Company; and (ii) the votes cast by the shareholders through the digital platform during the Assembly, identifying how many approvals, rejections or abstentions received each item in the ballot paper in the matters submitted to the deliberation of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting on this date.

São Paulo (SP), April 28, 2023.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

ITAÚSA S.A.

Final Synthetic Voting Map

Annual General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m.

DESCRIPTION OF DELIBERATION

SPECIES OF

VOTE

SHARES

% OVER

TOTAL

SHARE

DELIBERATION

QUANTITY

VOTES

Take cognizance of the management accounts and examine, discuss, and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31,

Approve

3,024,686,001

100.00

1.

Common

Reject

1

0.00

2022.

Abstain

16

0.00

Resolve on the proposal of the Board of Directors for the allocation of profit for the fiscal year 2022 and ratify the interim distribution of interest on

Approve

3,024,686,018

100.00

2.

capital, on account of the dividend for the fiscal year, as detailed in the Manual by the General Meeting available at

Common

Reject

0

0.00

https://www.itausa.com.br/General-Stockholders-Meetings.

Further distribution of earnings for account of fiscal year 2022 shall not be proposed in the Meeting.

Abstain

0

0.00

To deliberate on the proposal of Management that the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office shall be set at

Approve

3,024,686,018

100.00

3.

Common

Reject

0

0.00

9 (nine) effective and 3 (three) alternate directors.

Abstain

0

0.00

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the

Yes

1

0.00

4.

Common

No

3,024,235,750

99.99

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).

Abstain

450,257

0.01

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Approve

3,024,042,715

99.98

(Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ANA LÚCIA DE

5.

MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate); RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO

Common

Reject

643,302

0.02

(Alternate); HENRI PENCHAS (Effective); RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective); PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective); and VICENTE FURLETTI

ASSIS (Independent Effective); and by nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ): EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent

Abstain

1

0.00

Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate).

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the

Yes

3,023,817,019

99.97

6.

Common

No

868,989

0.03

same slate?

Abstain

0

0.00

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that

Yes

3,023,636,265

99.97

7.

you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below,

Common

No

0

0.00

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the

cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

Abstain

1,049,743

0.03

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution:

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

8.

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

HENRI PENCHAS (Effective)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

VICENTE FURLETTI ASSIS (Independent Effective)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Approve

335,925,989

11.11

EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate)

Common

Reject

0

0.00

Abstain

20,082

1.91

Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of

Yes

1

0.00

9.

1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general

Common

No

522,314,847

17.27

meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of

the board of directors).

Abstain

2,502,371,160

82.73

Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of

Yes

81,081,218

3.83

10.

1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general

Preferred

No

386,998,946

18.28

meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of

the board of directors).

Abstain

1,464,217,913

69.16

Resolve whether the candidates met the criteria for independent member of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the independence criteria set

Approve

3,023,817,045

99.97

11.

Common

Reject

868,973

0.03

forth in the applicable regulation and in the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members to the Board of Directors.

Abstain

0

0.00

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders:

Approve

3,023,636,274

99.97

12.

GUILHERME TADEU PEREIRA JUNIOR (Effective) / JOSÉ CARLOS DE BRITO E CUNHA (Alternate);

Common

Reject

1

0.00

MARCO TULIO LEITE RODRIGUES (Effective) / FELÍCIO CINTRA DO PRADO JUNIOR (Alternate); and

TEREZA CRISTINA GROSSI TOGNI (Effective) / JOÃO COSTA (Alternate).

Abstain

1,049,743

0.03

If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404,

Sim

3,023,636,265

99.97

13.

Common

Não

868,989

0.03

of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

Abster-se

180,754

0.01

Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares - By nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ):

Approve

514,006,094

16.99

14.

EDUARDO ROGATTO LUQUE (Effective); and

Common

Reject

0

0.00

GUSTAVO AMARAL DE LUCENA (Alternate).

Abstain

2,510,679,924

83.01

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares - By nomination of the Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (PREVI):

Approve

1,704,999,244

80.53

15.

ISAAC BERENSZTEJN (Effective); and

Preferred

Reject

0

0.00

PATRICIA VALENTE STIERLI (Alternate).

Abstain

412,092,327

19.47

To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the aggregate and annualamount to be allocated for the remuneration of the

Approve

3,024,686,017

100.00

16.

Common

Reject

1

0.00

management (Board of Directors and Board of Officers) of up to R$ 55 million, except social charges the obligation of the Company.

Abstain

0

0.00

To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the monthly remuneration individual of the Fiscal Councilors at R$ 22 thousand

Approve

3,024,686,017

100.00

17.

Common

Reject

1

0.00

for the effective members and R$ 7 thousand for the alternates.

Abstain

0

0.00

* Percentage calculated based on the total capital of shares issued by the Company.

Common Shares

3,024,686,018

90.72 *

Preferred Shares

2,117,091,571

33.25 *

Total Attendance

5,141,777,589

53.00 *

Disclaimer

Itaúsa SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 21:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
