Itaúsa S A : AGM of April 28, 2023 - Final synthetic voting map

ITAÚSA S.A.

Final Synthetic Voting Map

Annual General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m.

DESCRIPTION OF DELIBERATION SPECIES OF VOTE SHARES % OVER

TOTAL

SHARE DELIBERATION QUANTITY

VOTES

Take cognizance of the management accounts and examine, discuss, and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, Approve 3,024,686,001 100.00

1. Common Reject 1 0.00

2022.

Abstain 16 0.00

Resolve on the proposal of the Board of Directors for the allocation of profit for the fiscal year 2022 and ratify the interim distribution of interest on Approve 3,024,686,018 100.00

2. capital, on account of the dividend for the fiscal year, as detailed in the Manual by the General Meeting available at Common Reject 0 0.00

Further distribution of earnings for account of fiscal year 2022 shall not be proposed in the Meeting. Abstain 0 0.00

To deliberate on the proposal of Management that the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office shall be set at Approve 3,024,686,018 100.00

3. Common Reject 0 0.00

9 (nine) effective and 3 (three) alternate directors.

Abstain 0 0.00

Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the Yes 1 0.00

4. Common No 3,024,235,750 99.99

shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).

Abstain 450,257 0.01

Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL Approve 3,024,042,715 99.98

(Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate); ANA LÚCIA DE

5. MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate); RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO Common Reject 643,302 0.02

(Alternate); HENRI PENCHAS (Effective); RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective); PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective); and VICENTE FURLETTI

ASSIS (Independent Effective); and by nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ): EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Abstain 1 0.00

Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate).

If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the Yes 3,023,817,019 99.97

6. Common No 868,989 0.03

same slate?

Abstain 0 0.00

In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that Yes 3,023,636,265 99.97

7. you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, Common No 0 0.00

their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the

cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] Abstain 1,049,743 0.03

View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution:

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Effective) / RICARDO EGYDIO SETUBAL (Alternate) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

RODOLFO VILLELA MARINO (Effective) / RICARDO VILLELA MARINO (Alternate) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

8. Approve 335,925,989 11.11

HENRI PENCHAS (Effective) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

RAUL CALFAT (Independent Effective) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

PATRÍCIA DE MORAES (Independent Effective) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

VICENTE FURLETTI ASSIS (Independent Effective) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Approve 335,925,989 11.11

EDSON CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Effective) / VICTÓRIO CARLOS DE MARCHI (Independent Alternate) Common Reject 0 0.00

Abstain 20,082 1.91

Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of Yes 1 0.00

9. 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general Common No 522,314,847 17.27

meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of

the board of directors). Abstain 2,502,371,160 82.73

Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of Yes 81,081,218 3.83

10. 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general Preferred No 386,998,946 18.28

meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of

the board of directors). Abstain 1,464,217,913 69.16

Resolve whether the candidates met the criteria for independent member of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the independence criteria set Approve 3,023,817,045 99.97

11. Common Reject 868,973 0.03

forth in the applicable regulation and in the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members to the Board of Directors.

Abstain 0 0.00

Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates - by nomination of the controlling shareholders: Approve 3,023,636,274 99.97

12. GUILHERME TADEU PEREIRA JUNIOR (Effective) / JOSÉ CARLOS DE BRITO E CUNHA (Alternate); Common Reject 1 0.00

MARCO TULIO LEITE RODRIGUES (Effective) / FELÍCIO CINTRA DO PRADO JUNIOR (Alternate); and

TEREZA CRISTINA GROSSI TOGNI (Effective) / JOÃO COSTA (Alternate). Abstain 1,049,743 0.03

If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, Sim 3,023,636,265 99.97

13. Common Não 868,989 0.03

of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate?

Abster-se 180,754 0.01

Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares - By nomination of the Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ): Approve 514,006,094 16.99

14. EDUARDO ROGATTO LUQUE (Effective); and Common Reject 0 0.00

GUSTAVO AMARAL DE LUCENA (Alternate). Abstain 2,510,679,924 83.01

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares - By nomination of the Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (PREVI): Approve 1,704,999,244 80.53

15. ISAAC BERENSZTEJN (Effective); and Preferred Reject 0 0.00

PATRICIA VALENTE STIERLI (Alternate). Abstain 412,092,327 19.47

To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the aggregate and annualamount to be allocated for the remuneration of the Approve 3,024,686,017 100.00

16. Common Reject 1 0.00

management (Board of Directors and Board of Officers) of up to R$ 55 million, except social charges the obligation of the Company.

Abstain 0 0.00

To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the monthly remuneration individual of the Fiscal Councilors at R$ 22 thousand Approve 3,024,686,017 100.00

17. Common Reject 1 0.00

for the effective members and R$ 7 thousand for the alternates.

Abstain 0 0.00

* Percentage calculated based on the total capital of shares issued by the Company. Common Shares 3,024,686,018 90.72 *

Preferred Shares 2,117,091,571 33.25 *