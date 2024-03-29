Last update: 03/28/2024

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This voting list must be completed should the shareholder decide to exercise his remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution 81 of 2022, as amended.

For this Voting List to be considered valid, the shareholder, their legal representative or their proxy, must:

(i) complete all fields; and

(ii) initial all the pages, signing the last page.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Voting instructions for the Meeting shall be received until April 24, 2024 via one of the following alternatives:

1) Send to the Custodian / Brokerage: In this case, the stockholder must send voting instructions to the custodian of their shares in accordance with the established procedures and documents required by the respective custodian / brokerage.

2) Send to the Bookkeeper: In this case, the stockholder must transmit the voting instructions to the Companys share bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), via the Digital Assembly website, a safe solution for remote vote casting. To vote via the website the Stockholder need to register and have a digital certificate. Information on how to register and the step-by-step for issuing a digital certificate are described on the websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

3) Send to Company: In this case, the Company recommends that the Stockholder send this Voting List preferably to the Company's mailing addressassembleia@itausa.com.br, duly filled out, initialed and signed, together with copies of the following documents: (i) Natural Persons: identity document of the stockholder or his legal representative (in this case, together with substantiated powers); (ii) Legal Entities: corporate documents substantiating the legal representation of the stockholder and the representative's identity document; and (iii) Investment Fund: documentation indicated in the previous item together with the fund regulations. The Company shall (i) waive the sending of the originals of these documents; and (ii) not require the notarized signature and/or consularization of the proxy instruments granted by the stockholders to their representatives, nor shall it require a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drafted in or translated into Portuguese, English or Spanish. The stockholder should send a copy of the Voting List and of the referred documents until April 24, 2024 and after this date shall not be accepted.

The Stockholders with shares held in custody at more than one institution should send voting instructions to only one institution and the vote will always be considered as representing the Stockholder's total number of shares.

Following the dispatch of voting instructions or dispatch of the Voting List, should the stockholder decide to be present at the Meeting (either personally or by proxy), the remote voting instructions may not be considered should the stockholder opt to vote in loco.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The Stockholder (his legal representative or proxy) may participate in the General Stockholders Meeting and/or vote, via the Zoom platform, by expressing their interest by e-mail and sending the documentation listed in item 3 above, by 11:00 a.m. on April 28, 2024. After the request is received and the Stockholder's identification and representation documents are verified will the Company forward the Stockholder's the guidelines and connection details atassembleia@itausa.com.br. For more information, please consult the Meeting Manual available on the Company's websitewww.itausa.com.br/assembleias-de-acionistas.

Addresses for sending the distance voting ballot form directly to the Company until April 24, 2024: Electronic:assembleia@itausa.com.br

Postal: ITAÚSA - Gerência de Relações com Investidores / A/C: Stockholders Meeting / Avenida Paulista, 1938, 18º andar, Bela Vista, São Paulo (SP), CEP 01310-200

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service ofsecurities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo (SP), CEP 04538-132

STOCKHOLDERS SERVICES

Telephones: 3003.9285, including Whatsapp (Capital Cities and Metropolitan Regions) and 0800.720.9285 (Other locations) on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Electronic address:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 1. Take cognizance of the Managements Report, the Independent Auditor's Report, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council and the Audit Committee's Report and examine, discuss, and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 2. Resolve on the proposal of the Board of Directors for the allocation of profit for the fiscal year 2023, as detailed in the Manual by the General Meeting available athttps://www.itausa.com.br/General-Stockholders-Meetings. Further distribution of earnings for account of fiscal year 2023 shall not be proposed in the Meeting. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 3. To deliberate on the proposal of Management that the number of seats on the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office shall be set at 8 (eight) effective and 2 (two) alternate directors. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates Por indicação dos controladores/By nomination of the controlling shareholders Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Egydio Setubal (Suplente/Alternate) Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Villela Marino (Suplente/Alternate) Roberto Egydio Setubal (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Egydio Setubal (Suplente/Alternate) Rodolfo Villela Marino (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Villela Marino (Suplente/Alternate) Patrícia de Moraes (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) Raul Calfat (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) Vicente Furletti Assis (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) Edson Carlos De Marchi (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective). Por indicação da/By nomination of the: Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ)

5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Por indicação dos controladores/By nomination of the controlling shareholders [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution. Alfredo Egydio Setubal (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Egydio Setubal (Suplente/Alternate) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Villela Marino (Suplente/Alternate) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Roberto Egydio Setubal (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Egydio Setubal (Suplente/Alternate) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Rodolfo Villela Marino (Efetivo/Effective) / Ricardo Villela Marino (Suplente/Alternate) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] % Patrícia de Moraes (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) [ Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ]Raul Calfat (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) [ / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] AbstainVicente Furletti Assis (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective) [ ] Abstain / [ ] % ] Approve [ ] Reject [ Edson Carlos De Marchi (Efetivo Independente/Independent Effective). Por indicação da/By nomination of the: Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 9. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under the terms of article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA4]

10. Do you wish to request a separate election of a member of the board of directors, under theterms of article 141, paragraph 4, II, of Law 6,404, of 1976? (The shareholder can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting. If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of a separate election of a member of the board of directors). [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 11. Resolve whether the candidates met the criteria for independent member of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the independence criteria set forth in the applicable regulation and in the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members to the Board of Directors and to the.Fiscal Council. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Por indicação dos controladores/By nomination of the controlling shareholders Guilherme Tadeu Pereira Junior (Efetivo/Effective) / José Carlos de Brito e Cunha (Suplente/Alternate) Marco Tulio Leite Rodrigues (Efetivo/Effective) / Felício Contra do Prado Junior (Suplente/Alternate) Elaine Maria de Souza Funo (Efetivo/Effective) / Valdir Augusto de Assunção (Suplente/Alternate) 12. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Por indicação dos controladores/By nomination of the controlling shareholders [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 13. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] Separate election of the fiscal council - Common shares 14. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by minority shareholders with voting rights (the shareholder must fill this field if the general election field was left in blank). Eduardo Rogatto Luque (Efetivo/Effective) / Gustavo Amaral de Lucena (Suplente/Alternate). Por indicação da/By nomination of the: Fundação Antonio e Helena Zerrenner (FAHZ) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA4] Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares 15. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders with non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights. Maurício Nogueira (Efetivo/Effective) / Olivier Michel Colas (Suplente/Alternate) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 16. To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors to maintain the aggregate and annual amount to be allocated for the remuneration of the management (Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees, Advisory Board and Board of Officers) of up to R$ 55 million, except social charges the obligation of the Company. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 17. To deliberate on the proposal of the Board of Directors for setting the monthly remuneration individual of the Fiscal Councilors at R$ 22 thousand for the effective members and R$ 10 thousand for the alternates [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

