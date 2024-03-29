Last update: 03/28/2024

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This voting list must be completed should the shareholder decide to exercise his remote voting rights pursuant to CVM Resolution 81 of 2022, as amended.

For this Voting List to be considered valid, the shareholder, their legal representative or their proxy, must:

(i) complete all fields; and

(ii) initial all the pages, signing the last page.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Voting instructions for the Meeting shall be received until April 24, 2024 via one of the following alternatives:

1) Send to the Custodian / Brokerage: In this case, the stockholder must send voting instructions to the custodian of their shares in accordance with the established procedures and documents required by the respective custodian / brokerage.

2) Send to the Bookkeeper: In this case, the stockholder must transmit the voting instructions to the Companys share bookkeeping agent (Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.), via the Digital Assembly website, a safe solution for remote vote casting. To vote via the website the Stockholder need to register and have a digital certificate. Information on how to register and the step-by-step for issuing a digital certificate are described on the websitehttps://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital

3) Send to Company: In this case, the Company recommends that the Stockholder send this Voting List preferably to the Company's mailing addressassembleia@itausa.com.br, duly filled out, initialed and signed, together with copies of the following documents: (i) Natural Persons: identity document of the stockholder or his legal representative (in this case, together with substantiated powers); (ii) Legal Entities: corporate documents substantiating the legal representation of the stockholder and the representative's identity document; and (iii) Investment Fund: documentation indicated in the previous item together with the fund regulations. The Company shall (i) waive the sending of the originals of these documents; and (ii) not require the notarized signature and/or consularization of the proxy instruments granted by the stockholders to their representatives, nor shall it require a sworn translation of the powers of attorney and documents drafted in or translated into Portuguese, English or Spanish. The stockholder should send a copy of the Voting List and of the referred documents until April 24, 2024 and after this date shall not be accepted.

The Stockholders with shares held in custody at more than one institution should send voting instructions to only one institution and the vote will always be considered as representing the Stockholder's total number of shares.

Following the dispatch of voting instructions or dispatch of the Voting List, should the stockholder decide to be present at the Meeting (either personally or by proxy), the remote voting instructions may not be considered should the stockholder opt to vote in loco.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The Stockholder (his legal representative or proxy) may participate in the General Stockholders Meeting and/or vote, via the Zoom platform, by expressing their interest by e-mail and sending the documentation listed in item 3 above, by 11:00 a.m. on April 28, 2024. After the request is received and the Stockholder's identification and representation documents are verified will the Company forward the Stockholder's the guidelines and connection details atassembleia@itausa.com.br. For more information, please consult the Meeting Manual available on the Company's websitewww.itausa.com.br/assembleias-de-acionistas.

Addresses for sending the distance voting ballot form directly to the Company until April 24, 2024: Electronic:assembleia@itausa.com.br

Postal: ITAÚSA - Gerência de Relações com Investidores / A/C: Stockholders Meeting / Avenida Paulista, 1938, 18º andar, Bela Vista, São Paulo (SP), CEP 01310-200

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service ofsecurities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, São Paulo (SP), CEP 04538-132.

STOCKHOLDERS SERVICES

Telephones: 3003.9285, including Whatsapp (Capital Cities and Metropolitan Regions) and 0800.720.9285 (Other locations) on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Electronic address:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 1. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in the caput of Article 3, record the new composition of capital stock, after the private subscription of shares and the capitalization of reserves with bonus shares, approved by the Board of Directors at the meetings on August 14, 2023 and November 22, 2023. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 2. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 5.4, to provide for the signing of indemnity contract for persons who way be appointed to the Advisory Board. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 3. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.1, update the reference to the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members of the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 4. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.5, simplify the wording of items X and XI by excluding the expression "ad referendum of the General Meeting". [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 5. Delete the Article 15 - Temporary Provision of the Bylaws, as it has fulfilled its purpose. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: ITSA3] 6. Approve the resulting consolidation of the Bylaws. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

