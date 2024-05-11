Itausa Investimentos Itau SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Financial and Industrial. The Financial division focuses on managing Itau Unibanco Holding SA, a banking institution that offers financial products and services, such as loans, credit cards, current accounts, insurance policies, investing tools, securities brokerage, treasury and investment advice, to individual and corporate customers. The Industrial division is responsible for operating Itautec SA, which manufactures commercial and banking automation equipment, as well as provides information technology (IT) services; Duratex SA, which produces wood panels, bathroom porcelain and metal sanitary fittings, and Alpargatas, which produces footwear under Juntas, Havaianas e Dupe brands, among others.

Sector Banks