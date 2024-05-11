CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15
A Publicly Listed Company
FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS'
MEETING HELD ON APRIL 30, 2024
ITAÚSA S.A., pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses the final detailed voting map consolidating the votes instructions received by distance voting ballot and the votes cast by the shareholders through the digital platform during at the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of April 30, 2024, containing the first 5 numbers of the shareholder's registration in the Individual Register (CPF) or in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), the shareholding position and the votes cast by him.
São Paulo (SP), May 10, 2024.
ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL
Investor Relations Officer
ITAÚSA S.A.
Final Detailed Voting Map
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
CNPJ / CPF
POSITION
ITEM 1
ITEM 2
ITEM 3
ITEM 4
ITEM 5
ITEM 6
COMMON
COMMON
COMMON
COMMON
COMMON
COMMON
COMMON
00293
9,380,000
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
00644
12,876,708
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
00773
66,786,652
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
01178
106,807,140
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
01441
127,192,378
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
03303
127,134,125
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
06406
7,882,619
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
06653
453,940,172
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
06653
453,940,205
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
07754
48,294,441
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
10588
6
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
22780
30,498,396
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
23093
2,595
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
23093
2,595
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
23093
2,595
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
25239
227,227,610
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
26925
26,264,400
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
27194
227,295,055
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29524
30,498,396
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29668
26,264,808
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
29913
38,468,676
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
31179
26,264,269
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
31639
6,777,489
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
32346
38,468,682
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
33669
48,294,441
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
33669
48,294,441
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
34833
6,777,489
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
35057
38,468,677
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
38442
2,557
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
38678
5,251
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
39463
6,777,489
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
40791
2,557
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
63809
38,785
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
58396
56,112
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
59868
8,953
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
71914
1
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
83903
737,763
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
11311
1
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
16878
31,693
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
21273
532,272
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24569
3
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
24728
4,500
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
41286
131,367
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
41941
6,165
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
45902
15,665
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
47884
17,000
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
49444
79,728
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
52117
27,716,485
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
52839
55,851
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
59573
409,520,154
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
60480
546,443,190
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
67569
2,964,139
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
97539
15
APPROVE
REJECT
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
APPROVE
Total
3,229,252,756
Agenda of the Meeting:
- Amend the Bylaws in order to, in the caput of Article 3, record the new composition of capital stock, after the private subscription of shares and the capitalization of reserves with bonus shares, approved by the Board of Directors at the meetings on August 14, 2023 and November 22, 2023.
- Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 5.4, to provide for the signing of indemnity contract for persons who way be appointed to the Advisory Board.
- Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.1, update the reference to the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members of the Board of Directors and the
- Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.5, simplify the wording of items X and XI by excluding the expression "ad referendum of the General Meeting".
- Delete the Article 15 - Temporary Provision of the Bylaws, as it has fulfilled its purpose.
- Approve the resulting consolidation of the Bylaws.
