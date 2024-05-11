CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15

A Publicly Listed Company

FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS'

MEETING HELD ON APRIL 30, 2024

ITAÚSA S.A., pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses the final detailed voting map consolidating the votes instructions received by distance voting ballot and the votes cast by the shareholders through the digital platform during at the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of April 30, 2024, containing the first 5 numbers of the shareholder's registration in the Individual Register (CPF) or in the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ), the shareholding position and the votes cast by him.

São Paulo (SP), May 10, 2024.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

ITAÚSA S.A.

Final Detailed Voting Map

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on April 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

CNPJ / CPF

POSITION

ITEM 1

ITEM 2

ITEM 3

ITEM 4

ITEM 5

ITEM 6

COMMON

COMMON

COMMON

COMMON

COMMON

COMMON

COMMON

00293

9,380,000

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

00644

12,876,708

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

00773

66,786,652

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

01178

106,807,140

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

01441

127,192,378

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

03303

127,134,125

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

06406

7,882,619

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

06653

453,940,172

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

06653

453,940,205

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

07754

48,294,441

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

10588

6

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

22780

30,498,396

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

23093

2,595

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

23093

2,595

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

23093

2,595

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

25239

227,227,610

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

26925

26,264,400

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

27194

227,295,055

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

29524

30,498,396

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

29668

26,264,808

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

29913

38,468,676

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

31179

26,264,269

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

31639

6,777,489

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

32346

38,468,682

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

33669

48,294,441

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

33669

48,294,441

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

34833

6,777,489

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

35057

38,468,677

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

38442

2,557

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

38678

5,251

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

39463

6,777,489

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

40791

2,557

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

63809

38,785

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

58396

56,112

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

59868

8,953

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

71914

1

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

83903

737,763

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

11311

1

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

16878

31,693

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

21273

532,272

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

24569

3

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

24728

4,500

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

41286

131,367

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

41941

6,165

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

45902

15,665

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

47884

17,000

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

49444

79,728

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

52117

27,716,485

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

52839

55,851

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

59573

409,520,154

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

60480

546,443,190

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

67569

2,964,139

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

97539

15

APPROVE

REJECT

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

APPROVE

Total

3,229,252,756

Agenda of the Meeting:

  1. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in the caput of Article 3, record the new composition of capital stock, after the private subscription of shares and the capitalization of reserves with bonus shares, approved by the Board of Directors at the meetings on August 14, 2023 and November 22, 2023.
  2. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 5.4, to provide for the signing of indemnity contract for persons who way be appointed to the Advisory Board.
  3. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.1, update the reference to the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members of the Board of Directors and the
  4. Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.5, simplify the wording of items X and XI by excluding the expression "ad referendum of the General Meeting".
  5. Delete the Article 15 - Temporary Provision of the Bylaws, as it has fulfilled its purpose.
  6. Approve the resulting consolidation of the Bylaws.

Attachments

