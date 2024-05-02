Itaúsa S A : EGM of April 30, 2024 - Final synthetic voting map
May 02, 2024 at 05:02 am EDT
CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15
A Publicly Listed Company
FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS'
MEETING HELD ON APRIL 30, 2024
ITAÚSA S.A., pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, discloses the final synthetic vote map consolidating: (i) the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders through their respective custodian agents to the central depositary, the security registrar, directly to the Company; and (ii) the votes cast by the shareholders through the digital platform during the Assembly, identifying how many approvals, rejections or abstentions received each item in the ballot paper in the matters submitted to the deliberation of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting on this date.
São Paulo (SP), April 30, 2024.
ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL
Investor Relations Officer
ITAÚSA S.A.
Final Synthetic Voting Map
Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 30, 2024 at 11 a.m.
SPECIES OF
VOTE
% OVER
DESCRIPTION OF DELIBERATION
SHARES QUANTITY
TOTAL
SHARE
DELIBERATION
VOTES
Amend the Bylaws in order to, in the caput of Article 3, record the new composition of capital stock, after the private subscription of shares and capitalization of reserves with bonus shares, approved by the Board of Directors at the meetings on August 14, 2023 and November 22, 2023.
Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 5.4, to provide for the signing of indemnity contract for persons who way be appointed to the Advisory Board.
Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.1, update the reference to the Company's Nomination Policy for the Members of the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council.
Amend the Bylaws in order to, in item 6.5, simplify the wording of items X and XI by excluding the expression "ad referendum of the General Meeting".
Delete the Article 15 - Temporary Provision of the Bylaws, as it has fulfilled its purpose.
Approve the resulting consolidation of the Bylaws.
Percentage calculated based on the total capital of shares issued by the Company.
the
Approve
3,229,252,756
100.00
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
0
0.00
Approve
3,227,687,631
99.95
Common
Reject
1,565,125
0.05
Abstain
0
0.00
the
Approve
3,229,252,756
100.00
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
0
0.00
Approve
3,229,252,756
100.00
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
0
0.00
Approve
3,229,252,756
100.00
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
0
0.00
Approve
3,229,252,756
100.00
Common
Reject
0
0.00
Abstain
0
0.00
Common Shares
3,229,252,756
90.98 *
