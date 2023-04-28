Itaúsa S A : Relato Integrado

Advanced search
Integrated Report

2022

summary

Integrated Report 2022 | 2

3 Introduction

3 About this report

6 Message from the Management

  1. Profile
  2. About Us
  1. Our Ownership Structure
  1. ESG Journey
  1. Our Value Creation
  1. Strengthening of Governance
  2. Advancements
  1. Running the Business
  1. Influence on Investees
  1. Ethics and Integrity
  1. Risk Management

54 Tackling Climate Change

58 Diversity and Inclusion

60 Itaúsa's diversity scenario

62 Scenario of Investees

in Diversity and Inclusion

63 Our People

65 Development

  1. Health and Well-being
  1. Engagement
  1. Positive Social Impact
  2. Social Investment
  3. Socioeconomic Impact
  1. Financial Results
  2. Background
  1. Itaúsa's Results
  1. Investees' Results
  1. Reading Tools
  2. GRI Index

97 SASB Index

  1. Roadmap of Capitals
  2. SDG Roadmap
  3. Conclusion
  4. Limited Assurance Report
  5. Credits

About this report

We were pioneers in Brazil as one of the first companies to voluntarily publish an annual report and and the first holding company in Latin America to adopt the principles of the IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council) for Integrated Report.

Our Integrated Report 2022 is aimed at providing accountability for our business, strategy, performance and present how we push to create sustainable long-term value for stakeholders.

To guide this approach, we sign up to top global ESG reporting guidelines, so as to compile an objective report that, in addition to the company's prior year's performance, clearly shows the main factors that create long-term financial and environmental and social business value in connection with our strategy and governance:

Global Reporting Initiative - 13th year of sign-up

Find out about the GRI indicators covered throughout this report in the GRI Index (page 91) and referenced throughout the pages by the GRI X-X symbols.

Integrated Report - 5th year of sign-up

Find out about the key aspects of value creation for the capitals that make up the business in the Roadmap of Capitals (page 97).

SASB Standards - 2nd year of sign-up

Find out about the SASB indicators reported in the SASB Index (page 97) and referenced throughout the pages by the FN-ACXXX symbols.

Integrated Report 2022 | 3

TO LEARN MORE

Get to know the reports that tell our history over the last two decades here.

Our Investor Relations (IR) teamis available to answer your questions and share its expertise on the topics covered in this report.

The @Itaúsa newsletter brings the top highlights of our business every month, and is available on our website.

Our Results Centerbrings together other top institutional documents, such as our Financial Statements, in one place.

The reported GRI and SASB indicators consider only Itaúsa (and not its investees). The assumptions or concepts necessary for a better understanding of the indicators, if any, are presented in the GRI Index, identified as preparation bases.

Introduction

Profile

Strengthening

of Governance

Tackling

Climate

Change

Diversity

and Inclusion

Our People

Positive Social

Impact

Financial

Results

Reading

Tools

Conclusion

Materiality

GRI 3-1 | 3-2 | 3-3

Itaúsa's materiality is the list of topics most relevant to the holding company's business and the relationship with its stakeholder groups.

As part of the preparation of this Integrated Report, a review of materiality was carried out in 2021, with preliminary sectoral studies and review of internal documents, identification of the holding company's most important stakeholders, and a consultation to determine among 15 selected topics, the most relevant according to these groups.

Around 13,000 people, from seven different groups of stakeholders (market analysts/rating agencies, regulators and sectoral organizations, portfolio companies, institutional investors, minority stockholders, employees and suppliers) were engaged in the survey.

The data obtained were analyzed, with the debugging of the most cited topics and their sorting-out in order of importance. Finally, Itaúsa's senior management reviewed and validated the list of ten material topics and their final hierarchy. The chart on the right shows the topics prioritized according to their impact and relevance according to stakeholders (vertical axis) and to senior management (horizontal axis).

VISION OF STAKEHOLDERS less importantmore important

Integrated Report 2022 | 4

Materiality Matrix

3,0

2,8

2,6

7

3

2,4

8

Diversity and Inclusion 11

9

5

4

1

2,2

2

6

2,0

13

Technology

10

1,8

and innovation

1,6

12

Engagement with

1,4

14 practicesResponsible tax

stakeholders

1,2

1,0

15 Supply chain management

1,0

1,2

1,4

1,6

1,8

2,0

2,2

2,4

2,6

2,8

3,0

lower impact

COMPANY'S VIEW

greater impact

Impact on business in the next five years

1

Portfolio

6

Investment of impact

management

2

Influence and good

7

Ownership sctructure

practices in the value chain

and governance

3 Ethical business and compliance

8

Climate change

4

Efficiency in results

9

Systemic risk management

5

People management

10

Cybersecurity

Introduction

Profile

Strengthening

of Governance

Tackling

Climate

Change

Diversity

and Inclusion

Our People

Positive Social

Impact

Financial

Results

Reading

Tools

Conclusion

Over the course of 2022, we went through a broad and deep process of construction of our ESG Strategy. With the support

of McKinsey, one of the world's leading consulting firms in strategy, we identified the main positive and negative impacts, real and potential, arising, directly and indirectly, from our business. Our staff and senior management carried out five workshops for the purpose of prioritizing the most significant impacts to define how Itaúsa's strategy can create and preserve value for stockholders and other stakeholders by increasing its positive environmental and social impact.

In this context, we organized Itaúsa's 2022 Integrated Report into seven sections that consider the ten material topics identified in 2021.

Integrated Report 2022 | 5

Portfolio

Holding

Coverage

Sections

Coverage

(investees)

Portfolio Management (Profile)

Strengthening of

Governance

Tackling Climate Change

Diversity and Inclusion

Our People (Development, health and well-being)

Positive Social Impact

Financial Results

Introduction

Profile

Strengthening

of Governance

Tackling

Climate

Change

Diversity

and Inclusion

Our People

Positive Social

Impact

Financial

Results

Reading

Tools

Conclusion

Disclaimer

Itaúsa SA published this content on 29 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2023 01:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
