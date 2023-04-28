Itaúsa S A : Relato Integrado

About this report

We were pioneers in Brazil as one of the first companies to voluntarily publish an annual report and and the first holding company in Latin America to adopt the principles of the IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council) for Integrated Report.

Our Integrated Report 2022 is aimed at providing accountability for our business, strategy, performance and present how we push to create sustainable long-term value for stakeholders.

To guide this approach, we sign up to top global ESG reporting guidelines, so as to compile an objective report that, in addition to the company's prior year's performance, clearly shows the main factors that create long-term financial and environmental and social business value in connection with our strategy and governance:

Global Reporting Initiative - 13th year of sign-up

Find out about the GRI indicators covered throughout this report in the GRI Index (page 91) and referenced throughout the pages by the GRI X-X symbols.

Integrated Report - 5th year of sign-up

Find out about the key aspects of value creation for the capitals that make up the business in the Roadmap of Capitals (page 97).

SASB Standards - 2nd year of sign-up

Find out about the SASB indicators reported in the SASB Index (page 97) and referenced throughout the pages by the FN-ACXXX symbols.