Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB   US4655621062

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.610 USD   +1.26%
05:47pAnnouncement to the Market - Itaú purchases minority interest in Orbia to expand operations in agribusiness
PR
04/13ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - ITAÚ UNIBANCO RAISES R$1 BILLION IN GREEN INSTRUMENT WITH IFC - Form 6-K
PU
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement to the Market - Itaú purchases minority interest in Orbia to expand operations in agribusiness

04/18/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. announces to its stockholders and the market in general that by way of its subsidiaries, it has entered into an Investment Agreement and Other Covenants to purchase, through financial contribution, 12.82% of Rede Agro Fidelidade e Intermediação S.A. ("Orbia's") total capital, in which Bayer S.A., Yara Brazil Fertilizantes S.A. and Bravium Comércio Ltda. already hold corporate interest.

Orbia is a platform providing rural producers with a full digital journey, facilitating operations in this segment, ranging from planting to marketing of commodities. It is currently the largest agribusiness marketplace in Brazil, notably when it comes to inputs and other agricultural services. Launched in the end of 2019, Orbia recorded over R$200 million in sales in the first year of operation to reach R$902 million in 2021, just the following year. For 2022, growth is expected to reach R$3 billion in sales.

This operation will enable Itaú to provide Orbia's customer base with more effective credit access solutions. On the other hand, Orbia will increase its market share in agribusiness, reaching a new level in terms of credit access to rural producers.

By connecting different products and services in one and the same platform easily accessible by rural producers, Orbia provides an environment that eases the way its customers and partners do business.

The four companies that will constitute Orbia will sit on the Board of Directors, which will operate on an independent basis.

The completion of this operation is subject to approval from the Brazilian antitrust agency (CADE) and the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).

São Paulo (SP), April 18, 2022. 
RENATO LULIA JACOB 
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-to-the-market---itau-purchases-minority-interest-in-orbia-to-expand-operations-in-agribusiness-301527434.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:47pAnnouncement to the Market - Itaú purchases minority interest in Orbia to expand operat..
PR
04/13ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - ITAÚ UNIBANCO RAISES R$1 ..
PU
04/13SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
04/13Brazil's Itau, Totvs Form Finance App Joint Venture for Small, Medium Businesses
DJ
04/13ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact - Form 6-K
PU
04/13Itau Unibanco, TOTVS to Create Financial Services JV
MT
04/12MATERIAL FACT : TECHFIN - Partnership between Itaú Unibanco and TOTVS
PR
04/12ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Enters into an Agreement with TOTVS S.A. for the Incorporati..
CI
04/12Brazil's TOTVS taps Itau Unibanco to create financial services joint venture
RE
04/11Fintech Nubank nets $650 mln credit line for Mexico, Colombia expansion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations