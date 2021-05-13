Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

05/13/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved as of today, on May 13, 2021, the payment up to December 31, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position registered on May 24, 2021, with its shares traded "ex-rights" as of May 25, 2021:

Interest on capital, in the amount of R$ 0.04874 per share, with a 15% withholding income tax, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.041429 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders who are proven to be immune or exempt from such withholding.

The interest on capital stated on this date is a partial prepayment of total dividends and interest on capital related to the results for 2021 and, therefore, will supplement dividends and interest on capital possibly declared until annual results are ultimately disclosed.  

For further information, please visit our website on www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > Service.

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), May 13, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Contato:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-material-fact-payment-of-interest-on-capital-301291356.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
