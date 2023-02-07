Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB   US4655621062

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-07 pm EST
4.670 USD   -4.11%
05:19pItaú unibanco - material fact - projections 2023
PR
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:54pItaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - PROJECTIONS 2023

02/07/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has released its projections for the year 2023 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

guidance 2023

consolidated





total credit portfolio1

 growth between 6.0% and 9.0%


financial margin with clients

 growth between 13.5% and 16.5%


financial margin with the market

between R$ 2.0 bn and R$ 4.0 bn


cost of credit2

between R$ 36.5 bn and R$ 40.5 bn


commissions and fees and results from insurance operations3

 growth between 7.5% and 10.5%


non-interest expenses

growth between 5.0% and 9.0%

consolidated efficiency ratio below 40% and below 38% in Brazil

effective tax rate

between 28.5% and 31.5%


(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; 
(2) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted;
(3) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.




It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.5% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
NIRE 35300010230

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco---material-fact--projections-2023-301741325.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:19pItaú unibanco - material fact - projections 2023
PR
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:54pItaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
04:33pItaú Unibanco S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
04:20pBrazil's Itau Unibanco quarterly profit misses estimates
RE
02/01Large Brazilian banks may set aside around $890 million for Americanas losses in Q4
RE
02/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/27Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Step Down of Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo..
CI
01/27Brazil Banks' Earnings to Be Hit by Provisions for Americanas, Moody's Says
DJ
01/24Brazil's Bradesco to file international lawsuit against retailer Americanas - source
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations