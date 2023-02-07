ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - PROJECTIONS 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company" or "Itaú Unibanco"), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and Resolution no. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, informs its stockholders and the market in general that as of this date it has released its projections for the year 2023 in accordance with the provision in item 11 ("Projections") of the Reference Form.

guidance 2023 consolidated







total credit portfolio1 growth between 6.0% and 9.0%

financial margin with clients growth between 13.5% and 16.5%

financial margin with the market between R$ 2.0 bn and R$ 4.0 bn

cost of credit2 between R$ 36.5 bn and R$ 40.5 bn

commissions and fees and results from insurance operations3 growth between 7.5% and 10.5%

non-interest expenses growth between 5.0% and 9.0% consolidated efficiency ratio below 40% and below 38% in Brazil effective tax rate between 28.5% and 31.5%

(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities;

(2) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted;

(3) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses.







It's worth mentioning that the company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 14.5% per year.

Information on outlooks for the business, projections and operational and financial goals are solely forecasts, based on management's current outlook in relation to the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, general economic performance of the country, of the sector and the international markets. Therefore, our effective results and performance may differ from those forecasted in this prospective information.

