ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
Itaú Unibanco: 4Q20 results and conference calls

02/01/2021 | 09:29am EST
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference calls to discuss the results of the fourth quarter of 2020 are already scheduled. We will disclose our results on the Investor Relations website on February 1st after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We invite you to participate in our conference calls, on February 2nd, at the following times:

Portuguese
08:00 AM (EDT)
10:00 AM (Brasília time)
(55-11) 3181-5113 
(55-11) 3181-8565 
Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast 
Register in advance 
Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=ar7uAT9PDenUTK3M8edsiQ== 

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+Portuguese+&amp;dates=20210202T100000/20210202T113000&amp;&amp;sf=true

English
09:30 AM (EDT) 
11:30 AM (Brasília time)
(55-11) 3181-5113 (Brazil
(1-412) 717-9223 (USA global toll) 
(1-844) 763-8273 (USA toll free) 
(44-20) 319-84884 (UK) 
Access code: ltaú Unibanco

Access the webcast 
Register In advance 
Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=2TC9qdCMlUrVEOc0p9xngA== 

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+4th+Quarter+of+2020+in+English+&amp;dates=20210202T113000/20210202T130000&amp;&amp;sf=true

Presentation

Candido Bracher
Current CEO and new Board Member

Milton Maluhy Filho 
Current CFO and CRO and new Chief Executive Officer

Alexsandro Broedel 
New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Renato Lulia Jacob 
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access the audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 9th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access cedes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 173579 0# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. If you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at suporte@ccall.com.br.

itau.com.br/investor-relations

IR Services
Information about ltaú Unibanco's results and strategies

individuals investor relations 
relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br
(55-11) 2794-3547

institucional investor relations
iir@itau-unibanco.com.br

Bookkeeping Services
Consult your stock position or update your registration

(working days from 9AM to 6PM)
(55-11) 3003 9285 - Capital and metropolitan region
0800 720 9285 - Other locations

SAC 0800 728 0728
complaints, cancellations and general information, every day, 24 hours a day.

Ombudsman 0800 570 0011
if you are not satisfied with the solutions presented, contact the Ombudsman on working days from 9AM to 6PM.

Hearing / Speech impaired 0800 722 1722
every day, 24 hours a day.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-4q20-results-and-conference-calls-301219068.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
