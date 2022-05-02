Log in
    ITUB   US4655621062

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
05/02 02:48:23 pm EDT
4.595 USD   -4.00%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING : Release of the Integrated Annual Report and the ESG Report of 2021
PR
08:17aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF APRIL 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
08:17aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
Itaú Unibanco Holding: Release of the Integrated Annual Report and the ESG Report of 2021

05/02/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the "Company") has filed its Integrated Annual Report and its ESG Report for fiscal year 2021 with the CVM.

The documents provide a broader view of our initiatives and results, with an eye on our business model, strategies, prospects for the future, and the company's potential to generate value for society as a whole.

The reports are available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/) and on the Integrated Annual Report website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/relatorio-anual/2021/en/).

São Paulo (SP), April 29th, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB 
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

 

Contact: 
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br 

