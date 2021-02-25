Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Material Fact: Payment of Dividends and Interest on Capital

02/25/2021 | 05:42pm EST
SÃO PAULO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to the Material Fact disclosed on February 1, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors declared how the payout of R$0.1394 net for each share held will be carried out, of which R$0.096407 as dividends and R$0.042993 as interest on capital, net (R$0.05058 gross), totaling R$1,361 million, net of taxes.

As previously informed, stockholders will be paid on March 12, 2021, based on the final stockholding position recorded on February 25, 2021.

If you have any question, please click on www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > Service.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-material-fact-payment-of-dividends-and-interest-on-capital-301236142.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
