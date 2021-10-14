Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB   US4655621062

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itaú Unibanco S A : Material Fact - Payment of Interest on Capital

10/14/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of today, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to November and December 2021, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, based on the final stockholding positions recorded on October 29, 2021 and November 30, 2021, respectively, as follows:

Base period of the monthly earnings

Date of stockholding position

"Ex rights" date

Payment date

Net amount per share

November

10.29.2021

11.01.2021

12.01.2021

R$0.015

December

11.30.2021

12.01.2021

01.03.2022

R$0.015

TOTAL NET AMOUNT PER SHARE

R$0.030

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, as of today, approved the payment of additional interest on capital, in the amount of R$0.264551 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.224868 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, thus resulting in the total amount of R$2.199 million to be distributed net of taxes, to be paid up to April 30, 2022. Interest will be recorded as credit to the specific account on November 26, 2021, based on the final stockholding position recorded on November 19, 2021, with shares traded "ex-rights" as of November 22, 2021.

If you have any question, please access www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores as follows: Contact IR > IR services.

RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact---payment-of-interest-on-capital-301400909.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:53pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact - Payment of Interest on Capital
PR
10/13ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Brazil's Itau lures 10 million clients to its digital bank
RE
10/12ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K
PU
10/04ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact (Form 6-K)
PU
10/04ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Spin off
FA
10/02MATERIAL FACT : Approval XPart's merger into XP Inc. on October 1st, 2021
PU
10/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
09/22ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES..
PU
09/22Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Issues Tier 2 Subordinated Notes
CI
09/10ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Tratamento das Posições, Garantias e Carteiras de Índices em virtude d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations