Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB   US4655621062

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
4.790 USD   -1.84%
05:55pMaterial Fact - Acquisition of an equity interest in the capital of XP Inc.
PR
05:47pBrazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in XP Inc for $1.6 billion
RE
05:02pBrazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in XP Inc for $1.6 billion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Material Fact - Acquisition of an equity interest in the capital of XP Inc.

04/29/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/21, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company") informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Fact disclosed on May 11, 2017 and in accordance with the Announcement to the Market disclosed on November 08, 2021, after obtaining the required approvals, it acquired, as of today, for approximately R$ 8 billion, an equity interest of 11.36% in the total capital of XP Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq, as provided for in the Stock Purchase Agreement and Other Covenants, entered into on May 11, 2017.

Itaú Unibanco clarifies that this transaction does not cause any change in the corporate governance of XP Inc. Additionally, this operation is not expected to have any significant impact on the Company's current fiscal year results.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact---acquisition-of-an-equity-interest-in-the-capital-of-xp-inc-301536646.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:55pMaterial Fact - Acquisition of an equity interest in the capital of XP Inc.
PR
05:47pBrazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in XP Inc for $1.6 billion
RE
05:02pBrazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in XP Inc for $1.6 billion
RE
08:15aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING'S 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-..
PU
08:10aBrazil to raise tax on net income of banks, financial firms
RE
04/28Announcement to the Market - Itaú Unibanco Holding's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F fi..
PR
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - EGSM - FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP - Form 6-K
PU
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - AGSM - FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP - Form 6-K
PU
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—BYLAWS - Form 6-K
PU
04/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - STOCK GRANT PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations