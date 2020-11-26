Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

11/26/2020 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that the Board of Directors, at the meeting held on November 26, 2020, has approved the payment up to April 30, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 10, 2020:

interest on capital, in the amount of R$0.063960 per share, with withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, which will result in net interest of R$0.0543660 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are either immune to or exempt from such withholding.

If you have any question, please click on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > Service.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

Note: Dividends and interest on capital are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-payment-of-interest-on-capital-301181066.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:23pMATERIAL FACT : The future of its investment in XP Inc.
PR
05:08pMATERIAL FACT : Payment of Interest on Capital
PR
04:41pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of November..
PU
04:27pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : The future of its investment in XP Inc.
PU
04:27pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
04:19pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Brazil's Itau Unibanco approves spinning off stake in broker..
RE
11/16WRAPUP 2-Brazil launches 'Pix' instant payments system, Whatsapp to enter 'so..
RE
11/10TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : October 2020
PU
11/09ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Brazilian broker XP Inc quarterly adjusted profit more than ..
RE
11/04ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ