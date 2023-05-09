We invite you to 2023 Itaú Day

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this 100% digital meeting, investors and analysts may submit their questions to the executives, who will clarify their doubts and provide updates on the results and the progress of the strategic goals.
Register and submit your question: https://mailerurl.mziq.com/ls/click?upn=9C1nDCSTDIGQBf5S24-2FV9MfXkM01GVbwwNcGdqcIVWbORsaZLiwuvsWTylp2zK08YJAIVjN3ueF9HSEc5W3xWm2zdlaVasEBHx5sWvdbwq4-3DQK4f_Em-2F6Tn53n3Yn4GGACh3l5uumANxuudam8LuKVMsf9ygRiDMjTFGewqB-2BvNuxCtPuhckeJAbuW3JExIhELwkr3gS5W6T2wkGqoh-2Ful9MGp7YnIl5cD6OaNuCEHzC1wSEmNdJRPl0lXtreAoM0GIGIEpuycW1niQRFlrEOGul-2Fuiop3itTElNvF70Vyqj9e9aC9tx5UsEPPSCxjL-2Bag8dCZOpRu8a-2Busfoqq2u5yXL0h590revyxqkfnDDcd-2BpUPLaRYM2aGWhoxBdQmboy38WUVZxa77R7yhis5Ej8i7pgRiaYJK5oq2HRPJqxV-2Bpdc8bGLl7USKFAHa8TcnFvCmsunBI2k3mt-2FwhDNZQHrcdQ2ZGF9vdPnQkGYdR7D5KO0msRlcBEIH9h2NXiiMQoVMx-2FDW-2B9BDaM23sSnYd5TxoCxYOPqv-2FvLWqrBcyBqpPfxjecFW1c5nknWQM52B9G1I-2B4g-3D-3D
June 15thFrom 8 a.m to 10h30 a.m (EDT)
ParticipantsPedro Moreira Salles and Roberto SetubalCo-chairmen of the Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy FilhoCEO
All members of the Executive Committee
Visit our website for further information: itau.com.br/relações-com-investidores/en/
CONTACT: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação CorporativaTelefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.