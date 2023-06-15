Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-06-14 pm EDT
28.19 BRL   +1.37%
07:56aAnnouncement To The Market : Itaú Day 2023
PU
06/11Brazil's Unipar seeks controlling stake in Braskem in proposal to Novonor
RE
06/09Itaú Unibanco S A : FORMULÁRIO INDIVIDUAL - Negociação de Valores Mobiliários pela própria companhia, suas controladas e coligadas (Portuguese Only)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Announcement to the Market: Itaú Day 2023

06/15/2023 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUCEMENT TO THE MARKET

In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event "Itaú Day 2023", about "Itaú Unibanco's business evolution".

Participants:

Co-chairmenof the Board of Directors: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal

All members of the Executive Committee: Alexandre Grossmann Zancani, Alexsandro Broedel, André Rodrigues, Carlos Constantini, Carlos Vanzo, Flavio Souza, José Vita, Marina Bellini, Matias Granata, Milton Maluhy Filho, Pedro Lorenzini, Ricardo Guerra and Sergio Fajerman.

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence: Renato Lulia Jacob

Date and time:

June 15, 2023. From 8 am to 11:30 am (EDT).

Fully digital event. Links to access: https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2023/Default_eng.aspx https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations https://www.youtube.com/BancoItau

Additionally, we are forwarding attached the screenshots that will be presented at the event.

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), June 15, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

São Paulo, June 15th 2023

Institutional

Itaú Day 2023

São Paulo, June 15th 2023

Finance Alexsandro Broedel

Itaú Day 2023

São Paulo, June 15th 2023

Corporativo | Interno

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
07:56aAnnouncement To The Market : Itaú Day 2023
PU
06/11Brazil's Unipar seeks controlling stake in Braskem in proposal to Novonor
RE
06/09Itaú Unibanco S A : FORMULÁRIO INDIVIDUAL - Negociação de Valores Mobiliários pela própria..
PU
06/08Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Dividend, Payable on August 25, 2023
CI
06/08Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
06/07Material Fact : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
06/07Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of June 07..
PU
06/07Itau to Sell Argentine Business to Local Private Bank
CI
06/06Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/06Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 156 B 32 142 M 32 142 M
Net income 2023 34 704 M 7 167 M 7 167 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 4,21%
Capitalization 256 B 52 832 M 52 832 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,19 BRL
Average target price 32,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.12.76%52 832
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.91%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.08%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer