Announcement to the Market: Itaú Day 2023

In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event "Itaú Day 2023", about "Itaú Unibanco's business evolution".

Participants:

Co-chairmenof the Board of Directors: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal

All members of the Executive Committee: Alexandre Grossmann Zancani, Alexsandro Broedel, André Rodrigues, Carlos Constantini, Carlos Vanzo, Flavio Souza, José Vita, Marina Bellini, Matias Granata, Milton Maluhy Filho, Pedro Lorenzini, Ricardo Guerra and Sergio Fajerman.

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence: Renato Lulia Jacob

Date and time:

June 15, 2023. From 8 am to 11:30 am (EDT).

Fully digital event. Links to access: https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2023/Default_eng.aspx https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations https://www.youtube.com/BancoItau

Additionally, we are forwarding attached the screenshots that will be presented at the event.

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), June 15, 2023.

