Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Announcement to the Market: Itaú Unibanco's Investor Relations Agenda makes headway and receives awards

12/08/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Itaú Unibanco's Investor Relations Agenda

makes headway and receives awards

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is pleased to announce that it won the APIMEC IBRI AWARD 2021, among Large Cap companies, in the Best Investor Relations Professional category and the Best Investor Relations Practice and Initiative category. For the second consecutive year, we were awarded in these two categories of the award, which is mainly aimed at disseminating good Investor Relations practices and initiatives and valuing professionals in the market.

We also won the 23rd ABRASCA AWARD for Best Annual Report in the publicly-held company category with net revenue equal to or higher than R$3 billion. For the third time, we won this award, which recognizes reports prepared with more clarity, transparency, quality of information and innovation.

Our efforts in the transparency and ESG reporting agenda supported other achievements in 2021. For the 17th consecutive year, we were selected to make up the portfolio of B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for 2022. We won the Best ESG Disclosure, Best Investor Relations Team and Best Investor Relations Program award in the financial industry promoted by Institutional Investor magazine in July 2021. Additionally, we are the only Latin American bank to make up the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) since its creation in 1999.

These recognitions reflect our commitment to the quality of the accountability provided to all stakeholders. We seek to follow the best practices and to improve in every cycle in the challenge of clarity, innovation and transparency.

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), December 8, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 21:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
04:12pANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET : Itaú Unibanco's Investor Relations Agenda makes headway and r..
PU
09:12aBrazilian rivals aim to end Nubank's purple reign
RE
07:02aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K
PU
12/06ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS - PAYMENT OF EARNINGS - MONTHLY..
PU
12/02Ita? Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired Providencia S.A. de Seguros.
CI
12/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/29Brazil's Nubank weighs cutting IPO valuation - Bloomberg News
RE
11/26ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K
PU
11/22ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/19Brazil's Eletrobras picks banks to lead privatization process
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 21 784 M 21 784 M
Net income 2021 25 934 M 4 686 M 4 686 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 213 B 38 479 M 38 458 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 98 800
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,96 BRL
Average target price 32,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-27.41%37 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.94%480 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.51%365 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%206 254
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.73%200 358