Announcement to the Market: Live XP

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
|
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
|
A Publicly-Held Company
|
NIRE 35300010230
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event as follows:
|
Topic
|
Organizer
|
Executives/Positions
|
Subject
|
Date
|
Link to access
|
|
|
|
matter
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time
|
|
Expert
|
XP
|
Renato Lulia Jacob -
|
Investment
|
June
|
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOoNSy9
|
Talks
|
|
Group Head of
|
in
|
10,
|
wcbA
|
- Itaú
|
|
Investor Relations and
|
technology
|
2021,
|
|
Unibanco
|
|
Market Intelligence
|
to maintain
|
at
|
|
|
|
Gustavo Rodrigues -
|
leadership
|
noon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
|
|
|
Superintendent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
São Paulo (State of São Paulo), June 7, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
