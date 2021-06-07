Log in
Announcement to the Market: Live XP

06/07/2021 | 07:41am EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event as follows:

Topic

Organizer

Executives/Positions

Subject

Date

Link to access

matter

and

Time

Expert

XP

Renato Lulia Jacob -

Investment

June

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOoNSy9

Talks

Group Head of

in

10,

wcbA

- Itaú

Investor Relations and

technology

2021,

Unibanco

Market Intelligence

to maintain

at

Gustavo Rodrigues -

leadership

noon

Investor Relations

Superintendent

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), June 7, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

