Announcement to the Market: Live XP

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event as follows:

Topic Organizer Executives/Positions Subject Date Link to access matter and Time Expert XP Renato Lulia Jacob - Investment June https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOoNSy9 Talks Group Head of in 10, wcbA - Itaú Investor Relations and technology 2021, Unibanco Market Intelligence to maintain at Gustavo Rodrigues - leadership noon Investor Relations Superintendent

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), June 7, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence