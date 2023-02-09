ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
|
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
|
A Publicly-Held Company
|
NIRE 35300010230
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
Payment of Interest on Capital
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders that, in accordance with the Material Fact disclosed by the Company on November 28, 2022, the interest on capital, in the gross amount of R$0.48618 per share (net amount of R$0.413253 per share), will be paid on March 10, 2023, based on the final stockholding position recorded on December 8, 2022, with their shares traded ex-rights starting December 9, 2022.
São Paulo (SP), February 7, 2023.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Disclaimer
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 15:50:05 UTC.