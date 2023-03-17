Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05:47:28 2023-03-17 pm EDT
23.34 BRL   -2.87%
05:57pAnnouncement To The Market : Perpetual Additional Tier I Bonds
PU
03/14Itaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
03/14Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Announcement to the Market: Perpetual Additional Tier I Bonds

03/17/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A., following the Announcement to the Market disclosed in January 31st 2023, hereby confirms that regarding its Perpetual Additional Tier I Bonds ("AT1 Notes") issued with a coupon rate of 6.500% on March 19, 2018 (ISIN: USP5R6DPAB67 and US46556UAC80) that the coupon was reset based on the initial credit spread of 386.3 bps plus the prevailing 5 years US Treasury rate as defined in the Final Terms of the AT1 Notes and the new coupon will be 7.859%. The new coupon will be valid from March 19, 2023 until March 19, 2028 or until the call is exercised, whichever occurs first.

São Paulo (SP), March 17, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 21:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:57pAnnouncement To The Market : Perpetual Additional Tier I Bonds
PU
03/14Itaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
03/14Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
03/13Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of March 1..
PU
03/13Material Fact : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
03/09Fitch Publishes 'BB' Rating for Itau Unibanco Holding's M-T Green Senior Notes
AQ
03/02Material Fact : Tender Offer for the Acquisition of Itaú Corpbanca's Shares
PU
03/02Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (BOVESPA:ITUB4) made a te..
CI
03/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28Itaú Unibanco S A : Itaú Unibanco launches IGA - Itaú Gestão de Ativos - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 157 B 29 754 M 29 754 M
Net income 2023 33 703 M 6 392 M 6 392 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,71x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 218 B 41 426 M 41 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,03 BRL
Average target price 31,95 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-3.88%41 357
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440