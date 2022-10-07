ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Significant Ownership Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") in compliance with the provision in Article 12 of Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of August

23, 2021, announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it received a letter from Dodge & Cox informing that they became the owners of 4.99% of the Company's outstanding

preferred shares. The complete letter is attached to this Announcement to the Market.

São Paulo (SP), October 7, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence