  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-07 pm EDT
29.32 BRL   +0.21%
05:22pAnnouncement To The Market : Significant Ownership Interest
PU
10/04Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
10/03Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Announcement to the Market: Significant Ownership Interest

10/07/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Significant Ownership Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") in compliance with the provision in Article 12 of Resolution No. 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of August

23, 2021, announces to its stockholders and the market in general that it received a letter from Dodge & Cox informing that they became the owners of 4.99% of the Company's outstanding

preferred shares. The complete letter is attached to this Announcement to the Market.

São Paulo (SP), October 7, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

October 6, 2022

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Praca Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100

Jabaquara

Torre Conceição - 9th floor

CEP 04344-902

Attn: Renato Lulia Jacob

Investor Relations

Re:

Ownership of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Preferred

Dear Mr. Renato Lulia Jacob,

In accordance with Article 12 (§1) of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, we wish to inform you that the clients of Dodge & Cox (which clients may include investment companies and/or employee benefit plans, pension funds, endowment funds and individual clients) are the beneficial owners of 241,984,749 shares of preferred stock issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., consisting of 218,957,244 preferred shares traded under ticker ITUB4 and 23,027,505 ADRs traded under ticker ITUB, each of which represents one preferred share. This ownership of 241,984,749 shares of preferred stock issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. represents 4.99% of the 4,845,844,989 preferred shares outstanding as of October 6, 2022.

The required information is provided in the following table:

Name of Purchaser

Brazilian Register of

Legal Entities No.

Dodge & Cox

555 California Street, 40th Floor

N/A

San Francisco, CA, U.S.A.

E S T A B L I S H E D 1930

555 California Street / 40th Floor / San Francisco, California 94104 / 415-981-1710

STATEMENT OF THE PERCENTAGE OF

REGISTERED SHARES OF PREFERRED STOCK HELD

Total Preferred Shares

No. of Preferred shares held

%

issued by Itaú Unibanco

as of

Holding S.A.

October 6, 2022

4,845,844,989

241,984,749

4.99%

There being no further matters to discuss, we remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.

Sincerely,

Katherine M. Primas

Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 21:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
