    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/18
22.42 BRL   -1.88%
Brazil prepares new regulations for fast-growing fintechs - sources
Material Fact - Form 6-K
Itaú CorpBanca – Shareholding Increase
Brazil prepares new regulations for fast-growing fintechs - sources

11/18/2021 | 05:51pm EST
BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans to publish new regulations for fintechs on Friday, following public consultations by the central bank, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

They said the regulations for financial technology companies were discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the National Monetary Council, which oversees the Brazilian financial and monetary system. The meeting will continue on Friday.

The public consultations were published a year ago, after complaints from established big banks that the fintechs were getting special treatment with lax regulations even when they had become very large.

Still, Brazilian authorities said they would try to continue encouraging startups because the fintechs were bringing innovation and increasing competition that was making the big banks improve their operations.

The consultations pointed to the need to increase capital requirements for the larger fintechs like Nubank, PagSeguro and Stone.

The new regulations are likely to be announced as Nubank, Brazil's most prominent fintech, prepares for an initial public offering in New York that it hopes will value the company at about $50 billion. This figure would rank Nubank as the most valuable financial institution in Latin America, more than Brazil's largest bank Itaú Unibanco. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -1.88% 22.42 End-of-day quote.-29.12%
STONECO LTD. -7.10% 19.23 Delayed Quote.-75.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 121 B 21 626 M 21 626 M
Net income 2021 25 577 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 212 B 38 295 M 38 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 98 800
Free-Float 53,8%
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-29.12%38 554
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%486 053
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.45%380 642
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.51%244 150
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.97%205 690
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.90%198 724