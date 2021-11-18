Brazil prepares new regulations for fast-growing fintechs - sources

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans to
publish new regulations for fintechs on Friday, following public
consultations by the central bank, three sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
They said the regulations for financial technology
companies were discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the
National Monetary Council, which oversees the Brazilian
financial and monetary system. The meeting will continue on
Friday.
The public consultations were published a year ago, after
complaints from established big banks that the fintechs were
getting special treatment with lax regulations even when they
had become very large.
Still, Brazilian authorities said they would try to continue
encouraging startups because the fintechs were bringing
innovation and increasing competition that was making the big
banks improve their operations.
The consultations pointed to the need to increase capital
requirements for the larger fintechs like Nubank, PagSeguro
and Stone.
The new regulations are likely to be announced as Nubank,
Brazil's most prominent fintech, prepares for an initial public
offering in New York that it hopes will value the company at
about $50 billion. This figure would rank Nubank as the most
valuable financial institution in Latin America, more than
Brazil's largest bank Itaú Unibanco.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Sandra Maler)